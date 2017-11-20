 Skip Nav
Shawn Mendes Brought His Good Looks and Stellar Vocals to the AMAs

Shawn Mendes has been winning us over this year with his hit single "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," but his American Music Awards performance on Monday just sealed the deal. The 19-year-old singer and heartthrob hit the stage with just a guitar and his stellar vocals and had us swooning over every minute of it. Yeah, we've officially joined his fan club. Watch his AMAs performance above now!

