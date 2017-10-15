 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Is Shemar Moore Coming Back to Criminal Minds?

The TV Gods Heard Your Prayers, Because Shemar Moore Is Returning to Criminal Minds

We have good news, and we have bad news. The good? In an unexpected (but exciting) turn of events, Shemar Moore is returning to Criminal Minds! The bad? He'll only appear for one episode.

The actor, who currently stars as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on CBS's S.W.A.T., was a fan favourite on the long-running crime procedural series. He played the BAU's Derek Morgan from 2005 to 2016 and will reprise his role in the season's fifth episode, which airs Wednesday, Oct. 25. His return is all thanks to his old BFF Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), who is forced to deal with a shocking case and needs Morgan's expertise.

The last time we saw Moore on Criminal Minds was last Autumn during the season 12 finale, when his character decided to leave his position as an FBI Special Agent after a harrowing kidnapping so he could focus on family. The actor's exit came just before co-star Thomas Gibson left the show, following a physical altercation. While Moore's return will only last for one day, it will be nice to see part of the team back together again.

Image Source: CBS
Join the conversation
Shemar MooreEntertainment NewsTVCriminal Minds
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds