 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Celebrity Weddings
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

Sia Everyday Is Christmas Album

Sia's Dropping a Holiday Album, So We'll Be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

The countdown to Christmas just got even more exciting thanks to news of Sia's upcoming holiday album. On Tuesday, the singer shared news of her next album, Everyday Is Christmas, which comes out on Nov. 17. Fans can pre-order the music starting Oct. 30, and in the meantime, Sia's also revealed the tracklist. Producer Greg Kurstin told Entertainment Weekly that the holiday album features a variety of musical styles: "There's some really fun up-tempo Christmas jams, and then there's also some Sia ballads." Check out the list of songs below, and if you're already feeling festive, we've got a list of the best Christmas movies available on Netflix. Happy Hallo — er, holidays?

  1. "Santa's Coming For Us"
  2. "Candy Cane Lane"
  3. "Snowman"
  4. "Snowflake"
  5. "Ho Ho Ho"
  6. "Puppies Are Forever"
  7. "Sunshine"
  8. "Underneath the Mistletoe"
  9. "Everyday Is Christmas"
  10. "Underneath The Christmas Lights"
Join the conversation
Christmas MusicHoliday EntertainmentSiaHolidayChristmasMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
See How Much Sam Smith Has Transformed Since 2013
by Johnni Macke
Reactions to Taylor Swift's Reputation Secret Sessions
Music
Taylor Swift Hosted a Surprise Listening Party For Fans — at Her House!
by Brinton Parker
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler Jimmy Fallon Performance Video
Music
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler Perform a Chilling and Beautiful Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
by Caitlin Hacker
2017 Love Songs
Music
33 of the Most Romantic Love Songs of 2017
by Tara Block
How Music Affects People
Music
5 Incredible Ways We're Affected by Music Without Realising It
by Kate Harveston
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds