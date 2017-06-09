Zoe Saldana's Gorgeous Performance in Sia's "Free Me" Video Will Bring You to Tears

The only thing more beautiful than Sia's new single, "Free Me," is the song's music video. Julianne Moore narrates and Zoe Saldana stars, putting her years of dance training to work as she performs gorgeous choreography from Sia's long-time collaborator, Ryan Heffington. The stunning visuals go hand in hand with the song's deeper meaning, which aims to spread awareness for the #endHIV campaign and benefit the Abzyme Research Foundation (all proceeds of the song will be used to advance a new potential HIV/AIDS cure). Just like she did in her video for "The Greatest," Sia manages to blend a cause close to her heart with her music in the most perfect way.