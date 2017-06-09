 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Zoe Saldana's Gorgeous Performance in Sia's "Free Me" Video Will Bring You to Tears
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Flower Press
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
Late Night Highlights
Brad Pitt Gives a Hilariously Bleak Weather Report on Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Sia's "Free Me" Music Video

Zoe Saldana's Gorgeous Performance in Sia's "Free Me" Video Will Bring You to Tears

The only thing more beautiful than Sia's new single, "Free Me," is the song's music video. Julianne Moore narrates and Zoe Saldana stars, putting her years of dance training to work as she performs gorgeous choreography from Sia's long-time collaborator, Ryan Heffington. The stunning visuals go hand in hand with the song's deeper meaning, which aims to spread awareness for the #endHIV campaign and benefit the Abzyme Research Foundation (all proceeds of the song will be used to advance a new potential HIV/AIDS cure). Just like she did in her video for "The Greatest," Sia manages to blend a cause close to her heart with her music in the most perfect way.

Join the conversation
Julianne MooreSiaMusic VideosZoe SaldanaMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
25 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them
by Alexandra Whiting
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Australian News
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
iOS 11 Details
iOS 11
8 Features on iOS 11 That'll Make You Wish It Was Out Already
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Felicity Jones Engagement Ring
Celebrity Style
Star Wars Actress Felicity Jones Has an Engagement Ring That Can Be Seen From Another Galaxy
by Marina Liao
Pictures From the Oscar Press Room
Julianne Moore
All the Fun Vintage Pictures From the Oscars Press Room
by Becky Kirsch
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds