Sia's "Santa's Coming For Us" Song

Sia's New Holiday Song Sounds Like If Someone Threw Red and Green Confetti Right at Your Face

Sia is blessing us with her first-ever holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas, and on Monday, the elusive singer dropped the first single, "Santa's Coming For Us." Despite the vaguely threatening title (what did we ever do to Santa?!), the song itself is a straight-up bop. It's pretty much everything you'd expect from a Sia track, but with a cheerful, upbeat holiday vibe. The full album drops Nov. 17, but you can listen to the fun first single above now.

Holiday EntertainmentSiaHolidayMusic
