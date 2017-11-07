 Skip Nav
Blake Griffin
Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend? Get to Know NBA Player Blake Griffin
Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec

Sia Tweet About Naked Photos November 2017

Sia Clapped Back About Her Nude Photo Leak in the Best Way Ever

Celebrities often don't have a lot of control when it comes to nude photo leaks. I mean, what can you do, when you're an A-lister, people want to know everything about you. Literally, everything. So when Sia discovered that someone was allegedly attempting to sell naked photos of her online, she flipped the tables with a genius tweet.

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," the singer wrote, alongside a slightly blurry paparazzi shot of her bum, still watermarked. "Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

Related
Sia's New Holiday Song Sounds Like If Someone Threw Red and Green Confetti Right at Your Face

*Insert applause emoji*

The best thing about it? She appears totally unfazed by the photos. It's also a masterful clapback and a reminder of who really is in control here (Sia), and that it isn't anybody's right to make a commodity out of someone else's body without their permission. Sia for President!

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
HumourCelebrity TweetsSiaTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Gift Guide
Cool-Girl Gifts Under $50 Your Fashion Friend Will Approve Of
by Kate McGregor
Trump Twitter Account Deleted or Shut Down on Nov. 2, 2017
Tech
For a Few Glorious Moments Today, the World Was Free of Trump's Twitter Account
by Chelsea Hassler
Kate Middleton Best Looks 2017
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Finest Style Moments of the Year, and We're Not Just Talking Coats
by Sarah Wasilak
Reactions to Dustin's Cat Dying on Stranger Things
Stranger Things
You Don't Have to Be a Cat Person to Want #Justice4Mews
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Sia "Move Your Body" Music Video
Music
Sia's Video For "Move Your Body" Will Either Make You Dance or Give You Nightmares
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds