Sia Clapped Back About Her Nude Photo Leak in the Best Way Ever

Celebrities often don't have a lot of control when it comes to nude photo leaks. I mean, what can you do, when you're an A-lister, people want to know everything about you. Literally, everything. So when Sia discovered that someone was allegedly attempting to sell naked photos of her online, she flipped the tables with a genius tweet.

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," the singer wrote, alongside a slightly blurry paparazzi shot of her bum, still watermarked. "Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

*Insert applause emoji*

The best thing about it? She appears totally unfazed by the photos. It's also a masterful clapback and a reminder of who really is in control here (Sia), and that it isn't anybody's right to make a commodity out of someone else's body without their permission. Sia for President!