Sienna and Rhys dated from 2007 to 2008. In an interview with Elle UK, she gushed about how their relationship naturally evolved, saying: "I don’t know why people find it so unlikely. We started out as friends and then it just slowly, slowly developed. I don’t think either of us was expecting it, but it truly has been the most wonderful thing. I totally love Rhys but most of all, he’s my best friend. He’s my greatest friend."