Stan's new TV show SMILF — which, to be clear, stands for Single Mum I'd Like to F*ck — is one that's going to go far. In fact, it's so good that we haven't stopped telling people about it since we saw an advanced screening a few weeks ago — we're getting some major success vibes on this one so you best get around it fast.



The premise: Boston woman Bridgette Bird, played by relative newcomer Frankie Shaw, is navigating life as single mum to a gorgeous toddler named Larry. As she fights to maintain her pre-baby identity, she's forced to take a long, hard look at herself and how she's living her life — and honestly, it's one of the most relatable pieces of television we've watched in a long time.

While the storyline itself is refreshing and captivating, it's the A+ cast that also drew us in quick-smart.