 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys
Award Season
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
Award Season
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flies Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date

Sofia Vergara Squad at the 2017 Emmys

Sorry, Taylor Swift, But Sofia Vergara's Squad at the Emmys Is Who We Want to Hang With

View In Slideshow

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sofia Vergara arrived at the 2017 Emmy Awards with a squad a mile long. It's her eighth year in a row being nominated for her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family, and while you might think that means she's totally over the award show, that's not true! She wanted everyone she loves there, just in case she wins once again.

The actress's son, Manolo Vergara, posted an adorable boomerang of all of the people attending the Emmys with Sofia, including her niece, Claudia Vergara, her best friend, Chi Bui, her manager, Luis Balaguer, and so many more. The one person missing was Sofia's hubby, Joe Manganiello.

During an interview with E! News, Sofia said her husband is back in New York shooting a movie, taking his absence to announce he is a total nerd. "The highlight of his life is Dungeons and Dragons. He comes together with like eight friends. I do a spread of food downstairs. He sits there for six or eight hours playing," she said, adding she has never attempted to play.

A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on

1 / 3

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

2 / 3

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

3 / 3
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsSofia VergaraAward SeasonEmmy Awards
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like a Pretty Ballerina at the 2017 Emmys
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Issa Rae Wearing Red Vera Wang Dress at 2017 Emmys
Red Carpet
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Issa Rae's Stunning Vera Wang Gown
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Best Emmys Dresses Ever
Award Season
50 Iconic Emmys Gowns That Deserve Their Own Award
by Randy Miller
Sarah Hyland Emmys Dress 2017
Award Season
Sarah Hyland's Abs Are Playing "Peek-a-Boo" Through Her Stunning Emmys Gown
by Perri Konecky
James Corden and Julia Carey at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds