Sofia Vergara Squad at the 2017 Emmys Sorry, Taylor Swift, But Sofia Vergara's Squad at the Emmys Is Who We Want to Hang With 18 September, 2017 by Celia Fernandez A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT Sofia Vergara arrived at the 2017 Emmy Awards with a squad a mile long. It's her eighth year in a row being nominated for her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family, and while you might think that means she's totally over the award show, that's not true! She wanted everyone she loves there, just in case she wins once again. The actress's son, Manolo Vergara, posted an adorable boomerang of all of the people attending the Emmys with Sofia, including her niece, Claudia Vergara, her best friend, Chi Bui, her manager, Luis Balaguer, and so many more. The one person missing was Sofia's hubby, Joe Manganiello. During an interview with E! News, Sofia said her husband is back in New York shooting a movie, taking his absence to announce he is a total nerd. "The highlight of his life is Dungeons and Dragons. He comes together with like eight friends. I do a spread of food downstairs. He sits there for six or eight hours playing," she said, adding she has never attempted to play. A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT 1 / 3 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT 2 / 3 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT 3 / 3