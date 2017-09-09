 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty

Taylor Swift is a talented singer who plays her own instruments and writes her own music. She's created a ton of hits and won a ton of awards, and she often uses her personal life and relationships as inspiration for her work. The 27-year-old has seamlessly gone from country sweetheart to pop superstar over the years and become notorious for putting her ex-lovers on blast through song. She's dated high-profile actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston but also fellow famous singers, including Harry Styles and John Mayer — who have had no problem giving Taylor a taste of her own songwriting medicine.

One of Taylor's most recent exes, DJ Calvin Harris, revealed that a collaboration with Taylor's ex-friend Katy Perry will be featured on his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. Katy's new project, Witness, drops on June 9 — and while she did give a cryptic shout-out to Taylor in a recent interview, most of us are waiting with bated breath to see if she finally responds in song to "Bad Blood." In the meantime, here are four stars who have flipped the script and written tracks about Taylor, and two who probably will.

1 Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

Joe dated Taylor back in 2008, and after the relationship ended (over the phone — ouch) she wrote the song "Forever and Always" about their failed romance. Taylor also reportedly penned the song "Better Than Revenge" about Joe's rebound, actress Camilla Belle, for her Fearless album.

In 2009, one year after Taylor wrote "Forever and Always" about Joe, he and his brothers released two tracks that could have been aimed at Taylor. "Much Better" (which name-checked Taylor's hit "Teardrops on My Guitar") and "Paranoid" were both featured on the Jonas Brothers album Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

1 / 6
2 Harry Styles
Harry Styles
Image Source: Getty / David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin

Harry got the Taylor Swift treatment in 2014 on two songs from her 1989 album, "Style" and "Out of the Woods." About "Out of the Woods," Taylor revealed, "This was a relationship where I was kind of living day to day, wondering where it was going, if it was going to go anywhere, if it was going to end the next day," likely referring to her three-month romance with the One Direction singer.

In 2015, Harry and his band came out with a music video for their song "Perfect," and it quickly made headlines for referring to Taylor and the songs she's written about Harry with the line: "If you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about / Baby I'm perfect." Yeesh. Harry all but confirmed that Taylor inspired the track during an interview with James Corden.

Harry went solo in 2017, and as soon as he started promoting his new album, fans speculated that the song "Ever Since New York" was a nod to his ex. Harry sings, "Brooklyn saw me, empty avenues / There's no water inside this swimming pool / Almost over, that's enough from you / I've been praying, I never did before / Understand I'm talking to the walls / And I've been praying ever since New York." Given the fact that he and Taylor paraded their love all over the Big Apple (and that Taylor has a well-noted love for the city), it seems like more than a coincidence.

2 / 6
3 John Mayer
John Mayer
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

John collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song "Half of My Heart" for his Battle Studies album, and a romance blossomed. After it fizzled, Taylor Swift put pen to paper; not only did she title her 2010 song "Dear John," but the tune also included lyrics like, "You are an expert at sorry and keeping lines blurry, never impressed by me acing your tests" and "Don't you think 19's too young to be played by your dark twisted games?" John caught wind of the takedown and admitted to being "really humiliated," adding, "I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do."

Three years after the release of "Dear John," John Mayer put out a rebuttal called "Paper Doll." The lyrics, "You're like 22 girls in one, and none of them know what they're running from. Was it just too far to fall for a little paper doll?" are likely in reference to Taylor's hit "22," which had come out in 2012.

3 / 6
4 Kanye West
Kanye West
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

This one was a damn doozy! In February 2016, Kanye released the hit song "Famous," in which he says, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex . . . I made that b*tch famous." Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, insisted that he told Taylor about the lyric and that she gave her approval, but Taylor's rep issued a statement saying that she was never made aware of being referred to as "that b*tch" in the song, adding, "She declined [to promote the song on Twitter] and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message." At the Grammys that month, Taylor gave a very pointed acceptance speech, saying, "I want to say to all the young women out there . . . there will be people along the way who will try to undercut your success." In June, Kanye released a highly controversial music video for the song that added insult to injury: the ending shot of the music video features a handful of naked celebrities lying in a very large bed with Kim and Kanye. Directly on the rapper's right is a nude and exposed Taylor.

Cut to July, and Kim got so fed up with the slander that she did the unthinkable and produced a series of receipts via Snapchat showing the rapper talking to Taylor on the phone about the lyric. In the clips, Kanye has Taylor on speaker phone, explaining the idea to her and even asking for her input. At first, she worries about "being this close to overexposure" before calling the lyric "like a compliment" and thanking Kanye multiple times for giving her a heads-up about the line, saying, "Go with whatever line you think is better. It's obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice!" She adds: "I'm really glad you had the respect to call me that and tell me that as a friend, about the song."

Once the truth was out, Taylor issued a statement via Instagram in which she wrote the now-infamous line, "I would like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009." Shook!

4 / 6
5 Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BMA2015

Calvin's upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. boasts collaborations with big names like Frank Ocean, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, his ex-girlfriend's known enemy. It will be interesting to see if Calvin or Katy make any T. Swift references on the album when it's released on June 30.

5 / 6
6 Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen/AMA2011

It's been almost three years since Taylor wrote "Bad Blood" about Katy, so when Katy's new album Witness drops in June, fans will definitely be expecting her to clap back at Taylor on a track (or maybe a few tracks). In May, the singer released "Swish Swish," an upbeat track featuring Nicki Minaj that includes pointed lyrics like, "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout as cute as / An old coupon expired / And karma's not a liar / She keeps receipts." Damn.

6 / 6
