Wedding Music Ideas: 50 Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle

If you're planning a wedding soon, one of the most daunting (but fun) details to figure out is the music. We've got a wedding music guide so you know what you have to select tunes for, but as for those tunes, we can help. We have ideas for your first dance song and the father/daughter dance, but what about the ceremony? Your walk down the aisle kicks off the celebration, but why settle for "Here Comes the Bride?" We have a collection of processional song suggestions that span genres, from traditional and instrumental to indie and eclectic.

1 "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri
2 "Hallelujah" by Jeff Buckley
3 "La Vie en Rose" by Andrea Bocelli
4 "I Was Married" by Tegan and Sara
5 "Hoppípolla" by Sigur Rós
6 "Magic" by Colbie Caillat
7 "Wedding Song" (Acoustic) by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
8 "Everyday" by Buddy Holly
9 "Canon in D" by Pachelbel
10 "Flightless Bird, American Mouth" by Iron & Wine
11 "Somewhere Only We Know" by Lily Allen
12 "Love" by Matt White
13 "Heartbeats" by Jose Gonzalez
14 "Use Somebody" by Vitamin String Quartet
15 "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap
16 "Real Love" by Beach House
17 "I Will" by The Beatles
18 "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Ingrid Michaelson
19 "All I Want Is You" by U2
20 "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver
21 "Wonderwall" by Ryan Adams
22 "Dream a Little Dream of Me" by The Mamas and the Papas
23 "Marry Song" by Band of Horses
24 "Sea of Love" by Cat Power
25 "Turning Page" (Instrumental) by Sleeping at Last
26 "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space" by Spiritualized
27 "Appalachia Waltz" by Yo-Yo Ma
28 "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele
29 "Kiss Me" by Ed Sheeran
30 "Angels" by The XX
31 "Chapel of Love" by The Dixie Cups
32 "Such Great Heights" by Iron & Wine
33 "First Day of My Life" by Bright Eyes
34 "Marry Me" by Train
35 "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwoʻole
36 "Falling Slowly" by The Swell Season
37 "Clair de Lune" by Claude Debussy
38 "Your Song" by Elton John
39 "Kissing You" by Des'ree
40 "Here, There, and Everywhere" by The Beatles
41 "Boom Clap" by Lennon & Maisy
42 "Salted Wound" by Sia
43 "Angels" by The XX
44 "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison
45 "How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding
46 "Canon in D" by Pachelbel
47 "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by Sleeping At Last
48 "Love Someone" by Jason Mraz
49 "Maps" by Vitamin String Quartet
50 "Need Your Love" (Acoustic) by Temper Trap
51 "Myth" by Beach House
52 "Kissing You" by Des'ree
53 "Marry Song" by Band of Horses
54 "I Will" by The Beatles
55 "Here, There, and Everywhere" by The Beatles
56 "Rather Be" (Acoustic) by Elle Hollis
57 "XO" by John Mayer
Wedding Processional Song Ideas
