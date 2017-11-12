12/11/17 12/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Songs You Can Walk Down The Aisle To At Your Wedding Wedding Music Ideas: 50 Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle 12 November, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson 331 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: CBS If you're planning a wedding soon, one of the most daunting (but fun) details to figure out is the music. We've got a wedding music guide so you know what you have to select tunes for, but as for those tunes, we can help. We have ideas for your first dance song and the father/daughter dance, but what about the ceremony? Your walk down the aisle kicks off the celebration, but why settle for "Here Comes the Bride?" We have a collection of processional song suggestions that span genres, from traditional and instrumental to indie and eclectic. 1 "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri Image Source: CBS 1 / 58 2 "Hallelujah" by Jeff Buckley Image Source: CBS 2 / 58 3 "La Vie en Rose" by Andrea Bocelli Image Source: CBS 3 / 58 4 "I Was Married" by Tegan and Sara Image Source: CBS 4 / 58 5 "Hoppípolla" by Sigur Rós Image Source: CBS 5 / 58 6 "Magic" by Colbie Caillat Image Source: CBS 6 / 58 7 "Wedding Song" (Acoustic) by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Image Source: CBS 7 / 58 8 "Everyday" by Buddy Holly Image Source: CBS 8 / 58 9 "Canon in D" by Pachelbel Image Source: CBS 9 / 58 10 "Flightless Bird, American Mouth" by Iron & Wine Image Source: CBS 10 / 58 11 "Somewhere Only We Know" by Lily Allen Image Source: CBS 11 / 58 12 "Love" by Matt White Image Source: CBS 12 / 58 13 "Heartbeats" by Jose Gonzalez Image Source: CBS 13 / 58 14 "Use Somebody" by Vitamin String Quartet Image Source: CBS 14 / 58 15 "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap Image Source: CBS 15 / 58 16 "Real Love" by Beach House Image Source: CBS 16 / 58 17 "I Will" by The Beatles Image Source: CBS 17 / 58 18 "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Ingrid Michaelson Image Source: CBS 18 / 58 19 "All I Want Is You" by U2 Image Source: CBS 19 / 58 20 "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver Image Source: CBS 20 / 58 21 "Wonderwall" by Ryan Adams Image Source: CBS 21 / 58 22 "Dream a Little Dream of Me" by The Mamas and the Papas Image Source: CBS 22 / 58 23 "Marry Song" by Band of Horses Image Source: CBS 23 / 58 24 "Sea of Love" by Cat Power Image Source: CBS 24 / 58 25 "Turning Page" (Instrumental) by Sleeping at Last Image Source: CBS 25 / 58 26 "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space" by Spiritualized Image Source: CBS 26 / 58 27 "Appalachia Waltz" by Yo-Yo Ma Image Source: CBS 27 / 58 28 "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele Image Source: CBS 28 / 58 29 "Kiss Me" by Ed Sheeran Image Source: CBS 29 / 58 30 "Angels" by The XX Image Source: CBS 30 / 58 31 "Chapel of Love" by The Dixie Cups Image Source: CBS 31 / 58 32 "Such Great Heights" by Iron & Wine Image Source: CBS 32 / 58 33 "First Day of My Life" by Bright Eyes Image Source: CBS 33 / 58 34 "Marry Me" by Train Image Source: CBS 34 / 58 35 "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Israel "Iz" Kamakawiwoʻole Image Source: CBS 35 / 58 36 "Falling Slowly" by The Swell Season Image Source: CBS 36 / 58 37 "Clair de Lune" by Claude Debussy Image Source: CBS 37 / 58 38 "Your Song" by Elton John Image Source: CBS 38 / 58 39 "Kissing You" by Des'ree Image Source: CBS 39 / 58 40 "Here, There, and Everywhere" by The Beatles Image Source: CBS 40 / 58 41 "Boom Clap" by Lennon & Maisy Image Source: CBS 41 / 58 42 "Salted Wound" by Sia Image Source: CBS 42 / 58 43 "Angels" by The XX Image Source: CBS 43 / 58 44 "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison Image Source: CBS 44 / 58 45 "How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding Image Source: CBS 45 / 58 46 "Canon in D" by Pachelbel Image Source: CBS 46 / 58 47 "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by Sleeping At Last Image Source: CBS 47 / 58 48 "Love Someone" by Jason Mraz Image Source: CBS 48 / 58 49 "Maps" by Vitamin String Quartet Image Source: CBS 49 / 58 50 "Need Your Love" (Acoustic) by Temper Trap Image Source: CBS 50 / 58 51 "Myth" by Beach House Image Source: CBS 51 / 58 52 "Kissing You" by Des'ree Image Source: CBS 52 / 58 53 "Marry Song" by Band of Horses Image Source: CBS 53 / 58 54 "I Will" by The Beatles Image Source: CBS 54 / 58 55 "Here, There, and Everywhere" by The Beatles Image Source: CBS 55 / 58 56 "Rather Be" (Acoustic) by Elle Hollis Image Source: CBS 56 / 58 57 "XO" by John Mayer Image Source: CBS 57 / 58 Wedding Processional Song Ideas Image Source: CBS 58 / 58 Join the conversation Wedding MusicWeddingMusicSigur RósLily AllenThe BeatlesIngrid Michaelson