Wedding Music Ideas: 50 Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle

If you're planning a wedding soon, one of the most daunting (but fun) details to figure out is the music. We've got a wedding music guide so you know what you have to select tunes for, but as for those tunes, we can help. We have ideas for your first dance song and the father/daughter dance, but what about the ceremony? Your walk down the aisle kicks off the celebration, but why settle for "Here Comes the Bride?" We have a collection of processional song suggestions that span genres, from traditional and instrumental to indie and eclectic.