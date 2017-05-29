 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Yes, of Course Sonny Blake Stole the Show Last Night
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death

Sonny Blake on 60 Minutes May 2017

Yes, of Course Sonny Blake Stole the Show Last Night

A post shared by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on

Sonny Blake is the most popular Instagram star in Australia — and he doesn't even have his own account! The 3-year-old — he had his birthday on May 10 — has become something of an obsession for fans of his parents, Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake, and one glance at his cherubic face makes it pretty clear why.

On Sunday night, Hamish and Zoë joined Hamish's long-time best friend and business partner Andy Lee, with his girlfriend Rebecca Harding, on the couch with 60 Minutes' Liz Hayes. The usually relatively private couples were on the program to promote Hamish and Andy's upcoming new show, True Story, and for the first time let the Australian audience into their lives in a more formal (read: less Instagram-y) way.

Related
Why Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake Have the World's Cutest Baby

While the episode was about his dad and his dad's best mate, it was of course young Sonny who stole the show. Those blue eyes, the chubby cheeks, the 3-year-old speak . . . it was almost too much to take in. Watch his appearance below (skip to 2:16 for extra cuteness, if you can bear it) and head over to 9Now to the episode in full.

Join the conversation
Sonny BlakeZoe Foster BlakeCelebrity InterviewsTVAustralian TV60 MinutesHamish Blake
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Dating Apps
If You've Been Ghosted Before, You're Probably Being Haunted Now
by Alexandra Whiting
Hydrating Smoothie Mask With Watermelon
Summer
This Hydrating Smoothie Bowl Doubles as a Face Mask
by Susi May
Frankie Grande Tweets About Ariana's Manchester Attack
Celebrity Twitter
Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity Pictures at Golden Globes Throughout the Years
Golden Globe Awards
A Look Back at Years of Glamorous Golden Globes
by Ryan Roschke
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Married
Celebrity News
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Just Got Married!
by Genevieve Rota
Celebrity Interviews
Jessica Chastain Rolls Her Eyes So Hard at the Mention of Johnny Depp
by Caitlin Hacker
Pink's Push Present From Carey Hart 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Pink's Push Present From Carey Hart Is Not at All What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
Miley Cyrus Talks About Liam Hemsworth May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Breakup With Liam Hemsworth: "I Was on the Right Path"
by Monica Sisavat
Calvin Klein Bralette Review
Personal Essay
I Haven't Worn a Real Bra in 4 Months — and I'm Never Going Back
by Alessia Santoro
Selena Gomez Buys House in Studio, City California
Real Estate
Selena Gomez's New $3 Million Home Has a Massive Pool Perfect For Instagram Selfies
by Terry Carter
Bella Thorne Cannes Tweet About Scott Disick
Cannes Film festival
Bella Thorne Says Cannes "Isn't For Her" After Scott Disick Moves on From Their PDA Session
by Brittney Stephens
Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa Compliment Battle Teen Vogue Video
Celebrity Interviews
Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa Give Each Other Hilarious Compliments Written by Fans
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds