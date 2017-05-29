Yes, of Course Sonny Blake Stole the Show Last Night

A post shared by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on May 6, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Sonny Blake is the most popular Instagram star in Australia — and he doesn't even have his own account! The 3-year-old — he had his birthday on May 10 — has become something of an obsession for fans of his parents, Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake, and one glance at his cherubic face makes it pretty clear why.

On Sunday night, Hamish and Zoë joined Hamish's long-time best friend and business partner Andy Lee, with his girlfriend Rebecca Harding, on the couch with 60 Minutes' Liz Hayes. The usually relatively private couples were on the program to promote Hamish and Andy's upcoming new show, True Story, and for the first time let the Australian audience into their lives in a more formal (read: less Instagram-y) way.

While the episode was about his dad and his dad's best mate, it was of course young Sonny who stole the show. Those blue eyes, the chubby cheeks, the 3-year-old speak . . . it was almost too much to take in. Watch his appearance below (skip to 2:16 for extra cuteness, if you can bear it) and head over to 9Now to the episode in full.