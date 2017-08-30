Oh God, We're Crying Already! Sophie Monk Opens Up in New Bachelorette Promo

Friends, prepare yourselves: you're about to fall (further) in love with Sophie Monk. The 37-year-old star of the new season of The Bachelorette is as real as they come, and she's not shying away from emotions in her latest promo.



Opening up to the camera about her past dating dramas, she says she knows that she's a little different to other Bachelorettes, but that her reasons for being there are genuine. "Because I've played roles that are quite sexy and promiscuous, people think I'm like that," she explains. "That's probably why I attract the wrong guys, too. That's one thing I regret. I feel like I chose my career and you can't really have both. I'm just here because I want to find a good man, that I think would be a good father, and just someone that loves me."

Oh Sophie, we think you're going to find many people love you after this. Watch the promo below!