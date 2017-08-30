 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
Music
Kim and Kanye Reportedly Think Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do" Is "Pathetic"
Celebrity Twitter
Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie
Music
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"

Sophie Monk Crying in The Bachelorette 2017 Promo

Oh God, We're Crying Already! Sophie Monk Opens Up in New Bachelorette Promo

Friends, prepare yourselves: you're about to fall (further) in love with Sophie Monk. The 37-year-old star of the new season of The Bachelorette is as real as they come, and she's not shying away from emotions in her latest promo.

Related
Sophie Monk Might Be Famous But She Deserves Love Like Everyone Else

Opening up to the camera about her past dating dramas, she says she knows that she's a little different to other Bachelorettes, but that her reasons for being there are genuine. "Because I've played roles that are quite sexy and promiscuous, people think I'm like that," she explains. "That's probably why I attract the wrong guys, too. That's one thing I regret. I feel like I chose my career and you can't really have both. I'm just here because I want to find a good man, that I think would be a good father, and just someone that loves me."

Oh Sophie, we think you're going to find many people love you after this. Watch the promo below!

Image Source: Network Ten
Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVThe BacheloretteReality TVSophie Monk
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelorette
20 People Who Are Mad as Hell About Rachel Lindsay's Pick on The Bachelorette
by Quinn Keaney
Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Contestants 2017
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette US: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart
by Maggie Pehanick
Georgia Love and Lee Elliot on New Bachelorette Sophie Monk
Award Season
Georgia and Lee Weigh in on the Newly Appointed Bachelorette Sophie Monk
by Alexandra Whiting
Why Rachel Lindsay Wasn't Settling on The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette: Accusations of Rachel "Settling" Take Away Her Agency
by Nicole Weaver
Sophie Monk Deserves to Find Love on The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
Sophie Monk Might Be Famous But She Deserves Love Like Everyone Else
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds