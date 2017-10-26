 Skip Nav
Sophie Monk Jarrod Woodgate The Bachelorette 2017 Finale

Watch: The Moment Jarrod's Heart Broke During The Bachelorette Finale

Given how er, invested Jarrod has been over the course of The Bachelorette this season, we knew that emotions would run high if he wasn't the one at the end. After all, he'd fallen hard and fast for Sophie, and was the first person to confess that he was in love with her. Sadly however, her heart was with Stu.

"You're truly one of the most caring, thoughtful, kind men I've ever met," she told him. "But I came into this process just determined not to make the same mistakes I had before . .. What I've realised is that with love, you've got to think with your heart. In my head, you're everything I've been looking for, absolutely everything, but my heart belongs to someone else."

No matter your opinions of Jarrod, it's never easy to watch someone get their heart broke — on national TV, no less — but the guy took it like a total champion. Watch the moment above.
