Please, You Need to See How Cute Sophie Monk Was in Her Popstars Days

We're big fans of Sophie Monk here at the POPSUGAR Australia offices — the woman is as real as they come, and funny as hell. Australia has known her for so long now that it's easy to forget she was once just a budding Gold Coast performer who was looking for her big break — which wound up coming in the form of reality TV singing contest Popstars. Airing back in the year 2000, Popstars paved the way for future shows like Australian Idol and The Voice, and launched 19-year-old Sophie's career. Nowadays, her resume boasts hit singles, acting roles, commercial radio success, reality TV domination (she also won Celebrity Apprentice in 2015, remember?) and, of course, she's now Australia's newest Bachelorette. Before we get swept up in her potential love story, take a trip down memory lane with some of Sophie's very first appearances on national television. She's clearly got that star power. Her Very First Audition on TV Image Source: YouTube user MsMoontv 1 / 2 When She Got the Happy News About Making the Band Image Source: YouTube user MsMoontv 2 / 2