Sophie Monk Meeting the Contestants The Bachelorette 2017

Here's Your First Look at the Contestants on The Bachelorette

Part of the excitement of a show like The Bachelorette premiering is getting to know the pool of contestants. We pick our own favourites, make snap judgements as to who would be best for the leading lady, and admire/laugh/cringe at first-impressions. Ahead of The Bachelorette hitting our screens, TEN have released the first look at the 18 men who will be in the running for Sophie Monk's heart. So far, we know there's a magician, a vineyard manager, and someone who is an uncle to three very adorable nephews. And they don't seem to be too shabby in the looks department, either, so that always helps.

Watch the preview above!

TVAustralian TVThe BacheloretteReality TV
