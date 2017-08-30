 Skip Nav
Celebrity Twitter
Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie
Music
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015

Sophie Turner Calls Out Littlefinger Fan on Twitter

Sophie Turner Does NOT Have Time For Littlefinger Apologists Today

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Listen up, Game of Thrones fans — stop it with the Littlefinger apologist bullsh*t. We get it if you have a horrified appreciation for his manipulative strategy in the game of thrones, but the second you start justifying his actions is the second you're defending an abuser and a murderer. Nobody knows this better than actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark and who has no qualms about teaching Littlefinger apologists what's what.

When Turner stumbled across a fandom Twitter feud over Littlefinger's redeemable qualities (or lack thereof), she didn't just keep scrolling; she hopped right in to give her take on the fictional man who ruins her GOT character's life. First, she responded to the idea that Littlefinger "never hurt Sansa" and should've been treated better than the bloody execution he receives in the season seven finale.

Then, she went all in on the idea that Littlefinger is some sort of saviour figure, rather than a besotted abuser.

Can you say "Queen in the North"? We love that she is invested in Sansa's journey and defends her on the internet. Clearly, this role isn't just a job for Sophie Turner. The North remembers, and so does Sansa. Ned Stark would be so proud!

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVSophie TurnerGame Of ThronesCelebrity Twitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Twitter
Linkin Park Writes a Letter to Chester Bennington After His Death: "We Love You"
by Monica Sisavat
Lea Michele's Twitter Picture With Corey Monteith 2017
Celebrity Twitter
Lea Michele Pays a Beautiful Tribute to Corey Monteith on the 4th Anniversary of His Death
by Monica Sisavat
Amber Heard Tweets About Barnaby Joyce
Celebrity News
Amber Heard Has Positively Roasted Barnaby Joyce Over His NZ Citizenship
by Genevieve Rota
Gwendoline Christie Photo With Kit Harington 2017
Celebrity Twitter
Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie
by Caitlin Hacker
Kristen Bell's Game of Thrones Fandom
Celebrity Twitter
15 Times Kristen Bell Was a Bigger Game of Thrones Fan Than You
by Becky Kirsch
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds