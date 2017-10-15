 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Sophie Turner Impersonating Britney Spears Instagram Video

Sophie Turner Takes a Break From Playing Sansa Stark to Channel Her Inner Britney Spears

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Sophie Turner does one hell of a job playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, but she also does one mean Britney Spears impression. On Friday, Sophie took a break from filming her Wella Professionals campaign to channel her inner pop star. "Having a Britney moment backstage at @wellahair with @cwoodhair," she captioned a video of herself strutting her stuff to Britney's classic "Baby One More Time." Honestly, this is probably the best thing you'll see all day.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsSophie TurnerBritney Spears
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds