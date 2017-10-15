Sophie Turner Takes a Break From Playing Sansa Stark to Channel Her Inner Britney Spears

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Sophie Turner does one hell of a job playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, but she also does one mean Britney Spears impression. On Friday, Sophie took a break from filming her Wella Professionals campaign to channel her inner pop star. "Having a Britney moment backstage at @wellahair with @cwoodhair," she captioned a video of herself strutting her stuff to Britney's classic "Baby One More Time." Honestly, this is probably the best thing you'll see all day.