 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Pictures

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings

View In Slideshow
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

Exciting news, Game of Thrones fans! Two of your favourite Starks are getting married off screen. Nearly a month after Kit Harington proposed to Rose Leslie, Sophie Turner announced that she is engaged to DNCE singer Joe Jonas. While not much is known about Kit's or Sophie's wedding, the actor did say that he and Rose, who met on the set of the hit HBO series, plan on having the entire cast on hand for their special day. As for Sophie, we can only imagine that her friend and onscreen sister Maisie Williams will be a bridesmaid. While the co-stars get ready to plan their weddings, look back at their best friendship moments.

Related
17 Photos of the Stark Siblings That Prove Blood Is Thicker Than Water (and Fire and Ice)
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
1 / 6
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett
2 / 6

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

3 / 6
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
4 / 6
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Image Source: Getty / Handout
5 / 6
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
6 / 6
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsSophie TurnerKit HaringtonGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Facebook Stories Added to Messenger, Events, Groups, Pages
Tech
It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier to Use Stories For Everything You Do on Facebook
by Chelsea Hassler
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds