14/11/17 14/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Friendships Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Pictures Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings 14 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Exciting news, Game of Thrones fans! Two of your favourite Starks are getting married off screen. Nearly a month after Kit Harington proposed to Rose Leslie, Sophie Turner announced that she is engaged to DNCE singer Joe Jonas. While not much is known about Kit's or Sophie's wedding, the actor did say that he and Rose, who met on the set of the hit HBO series, plan on having the entire cast on hand for their special day. As for Sophie, we can only imagine that her friend and onscreen sister Maisie Williams will be a bridesmaid. While the co-stars get ready to plan their weddings, look back at their best friendship moments. Related17 Photos of the Stark Siblings That Prove Blood Is Thicker Than Water (and Fire and Ice) Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 1 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett 2 / 6 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:14am PDT 3 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 4 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Handout 5 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 6 / 6 Join the conversation Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsSophie TurnerKit HaringtonGame Of Thrones