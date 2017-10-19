19/10/17 19/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Interviews Sophie Turner Marie Claire Interview November 2017 Sophie Turner Says She'll Still Be Partying With Her Game of Thrones Co-Stars When They're 80 19 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Marie Claire / Beau Grealy Sophie Turner certainly has a lot going on at the moment: she just got engaged to Joe Jonas, she has a new X-Men movie on the horizon, and she's getting ready to say goodbye to Game of Thrones and her fan-favourite character Sansa forever. On top of all that, she's also featured in Marie Claire's November "Power" issue. While she doesn't give any details about her romance with the DNCE singer, she does talk about a few other important people in her life — her GOT co-stars! Did you know most of them actually live about 10 minutes away from each other? The upcoming eighth season may be the last in the series, but it sounds like the stars' friendship is here to stay. See some of Sophie's best quotes from her interview ahead. Related31 Must-See Photos of the Game of Thrones Cast Out of Character Image Source: Marie Claire / Beau Grealy On getting the part of Sansa: "That's what I craved. I didn't want some happy-go-lucky, bubblegum thing. I wanted real acting." On being super close with her Game of Thrones co-stars: "It's still Game of Thrones town in London. [We all live] about 10 minutes away from each other. We meet up whenever we can. We all party together. We go to festivals together. We'll probably all be 80 and still going to Glastonbury." 1 / 2 Image Source: Marie Claire / Beau Grealy On Sansa's controversial sex scene in season five: "I was happy people were talking about it. But I was angry they put all their effort into [debating] a television sexual assault when it happens around the world every day, and you barely hear of it." On Game of Thrones coming to an end: "It's like the carpet is being taken away underneath you. It's also exciting because there’s such freedom." 2 / 2 Join the conversation Celebrity InterviewsMagazine CoversSophie TurnerCelebrity QuotesGame Of Thrones