Things Got Ugly Between Stacey Louise and Sarge Last Night

Stacey Louise and Sarge are one of the couples on this season of Seven Year Switch, and their relationship is a major concern.

They entered the experiment to fix some of their issues — namely, Sarge's "fix everything" attitude and Stacey Louise's workaholic tendencies — but instead of healing their wounds, they seem to have only deepened them.

Here's the thing though: contrary to what Sarge will have us believe, it's not all Stacey Louise's fault. It's also his.

Throughout the entire season, we've watched Sarge's animosity towards Stacey Louise grow and grow. It's been incredibly odd — for someone he claims to love, he really treats her like garbage. Before they went their separate ways for the experiment, he talked to her like she was a child and he made it clear she was the problem.

During the experiment, things got much worse. He criticised her constantly to his experimental partner Tracey — imagine the person you love highlighting your biggest insecurities to a stranger on national TV. He's said some of the meanest things we could imagine about her, calling her a liar, selfish, boring and manipulative, and the worst bit was that he said it all behind her back. Speaking of backs, he hasn't had Stacey Louise's once during the experiment (that we've seen), unlike the other three guys on the show. They all had their moments of doubt and anger, but when push came to shove, the other three never humiliated their partners like Sarge did. Never once did he trust that she had good intentions or was really trying. Not once did he miss her.

From what we've seen on the show, Sarge is a master of subtle digs and condescension. He pushes and pushes until Stacey Louise reacts — with tears or anger — and then he tells her she's the unreasonable and nasty one. Problem is, she believes him.

It came to a head in last night's penultimate episode, where the couples finally reunited. Stacey Louise greeted Sarge with a big smile and hopes for reconciliation, while he stood and stared at her without saying more than, "I don't know if I'm OK." He then asked her why she didn't throw herself at him (really), and criticised her on camera for not being a romantic person. All within minutes!

Things just went from bad to worse from there. First he called her Tracey. Then he got weirdly possessive and jealous of the time she was on a jet ski with her experimental partner, Johnny.

Then he taunted Stacey Louise by asking her how often they themselves have sex (spoiler alert, Sarge: you know the answer). The topic is a loaded one because during the experiment, Sarge criticised their lack of sex life to Tracey, while Stacey Louise tried to talk it up to save face. When Tracey revealed, in front of the three other experimental wives, that Sarge had complained that Stacey Louise was "99 percent work and 1 percent sex," she was rightfully hurt and deeply embarrassed.

So when Sarge had a little dig and pushed on their sex life, Stacey Louise reacted. First she shut down (he said, "There. You've just gone cold"), then she got upset and embarrassed. Then, she told Sarge to "f*ck off." Sarge left the house and told the camera in all seriousness that he's not sure if Stacey Louise has a soul — and that's pretty much the perfect example of how he tends to treats her. Like she's less than.

Later, on the phone, he tells an upset Stacey Louise that love isn't enough and that yes, the grass is greener on the other side (i.e., not being in a relationship with her). He then he tells her to "think about that" overnight, and hangs up. It was cold, brutal and nasty — and the saddest thing of all was that Stacey Louise immediately blamed herself.

Their situation looks like the exact opposite of love to us. It looks toxic.

We don't know enough about Stacey Louise or Sarge to be able to definitively assess their relationship (and let's not forget the magic of TV editing) but what we're seeing doesn't look like fun — from either of their perspectives. Sarge seems to regard Stacey Louise with such contempt and, frankly, we think he'd do her a favour if he left her alone.

We're sure Stacey Louise is not without her issues — she tends to react quickly and harshly — but she's kind and vulnerable, and she deserves someone who lifts her up and celebrates her for who she is, exactly as she is. All Sarge seems to be doing right now is dimming her light (which is what he thinks she's doing to him). Maybe this is one couple that's better off separated.