Star Wars Episode IX Details

5 Key Details About Star Wars: Episode IX We've Already Got Our Hands On

Sure, everyone might be losing their minds over Star Wars: The Last Jedi since it comes out in December, but what about the conclusion of the trilogy? It's never too early to look ahead when it comes to this franchise, and there are already plenty of key details about Episode IX floating around.

The Director

J.J. Abrams is returning to the Star Wars franchise to write and direct the as-yet-untitled film. Abrams was celebrated for launching the new trilogy in 2015 with The Force Awakens, which Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy cited as their reason for welcoming him back to the fold. Abrams is replacing Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow, who was ousted from the project following the debut of his widely panned drama, The Book of Henry.

The Writers

Abrams is set to serve as co-writer for IX alongside Chris Terrio. Terrio's past screenplays include Argo and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He's also in charge of writing Justice League, which is due out Nov. 17.

Carrie Fisher Will Not Make an Appearance

Despite early reports that the late Carrie Fisher would make a posthumous appearance in the final movie, General Leia Organa will not return. "Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed. "But we will see a lot of Carrie in eight."

There's a Chance General Armitage Hux Won't Be in IX, Either

During a recent interview, Domhnall Gleeson (who plays the villainous Hux) seemed to drop a major hint about the future of his character. "Obviously, nobody knows what's going to happen [in] The Last Jedi, and whether I'll be involved in [Episode IX] or not. So, I don't think of [myself] as somebody who's necessarily involved or not involved, that's just its own thing." Not gonna lie — we wouldn't be too upset if he bit the bullet in The Last Jedi given his past behaviour.

The Release Date

The new installment will officially hit cinemas on Dec. 20, 2019. That's almost exactly two years after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next film up in the series.

Image Source: Disney
Star Wars Episode IXStar WarsMovies
Latest Celebrity
