 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer and Australian Release Date

OMG the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Freakin' Insane

It's time to start mentally preparing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film, aka Episode VIII, hits cinemas on Dec. 15 and brings back Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe, and all the other new characters, along with Luke and Princess Leia. The first teaser was released back in April, but this new one will send chills right down your spine. Check out the new trailer above, and find out all the details we have on The Last Jedi!

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediStar WarsMovie TrailersMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Disney Halloween Costumes
260+ Disney Halloween Costumes For Every Type of Fan (Seriously!)
by Hilary White
What Is Disneybounding?
Nostalgia
An Undercover Disney Princess Shares the Secrets of Disneybounding
by Tara Block
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Photos
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Brace Yourselves, Potterheads — the First Image From the Fantastic Beasts Sequel Is HERE
by Quinn Keaney
DIY Star Wars Costumes
Classic Halloween Costumes
17 Star Wars Costumes That Are So Easy, It's Ridiculous
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Julia Roberts and James Corden Act Out Her Movies Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Julia Roberts Re-Creates All of Her Best Movie Scenes in Fewer Than 10 Minutes
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds