9 Key Moments From the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer You Probably Missed

Porgs are, without a doubt, the Star Wars universe's cutest creatures (sorry, BB-8). The tiny, puffin-like animals hail from Ahch-To, the planet where Luke has been hiding out. They build nests and fly, and their babies are called "porglets." Yes, we're obsessed.

The other creature in the trailer is an ice fox (snow wolf? Frozen dog?), and although we don't have much information about the species quite yet, we see it running with a pack on a snowy planet. They seem to go into a big hangar, where General Leia Organa appears to be standing.