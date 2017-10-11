 Skip Nav
Star Wars The Last Jedi Trailer Clues

9 Key Moments From the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer You Probably Missed

View In Slideshow

The insane amount of secrecy surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi is to be expected, but the new, full-length trailer definitely clued us in on a few things to expect in Episode VIII just like the initial teaser did. Besides the obvious things — Kylo Ren's gnarly scar, the lovable Porgs, and an emotional shot of the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa — the two minute-and-35-second trailer also squeezes in some subtle moments that are a littler harder to notice the first time you watch it. Join us as we dive deep, deep into The Last Jedi before it hits cinemas in December!

Kylo Ren's Ship
Kylo Ren's Ship

Floating above a cadre of AT-ATs laying siege to Crait is Kylo Ren's distinctly shaped shuttle from The Force Awakens (those wings!). Obviously we can't be sure if Kylo is even aboard the vessel in this scene, especially since the trailer also gives us a glimpse of him in a flashy new TIE Fighter, but we have a feeling General Hux wouldn't take his hand-me-downs.

1 / 10
A Shout-Out to Darth Vader
A Shout-Out to Darth Vader

This scene of Kylo Ren leading a pack of First Order Storm Troopers on a mission to invade . . . something is too visually similar to Darth Vader's scene of leading the Clone Troopers on an invasion of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to be ignored (as pointed out by Twitter user John Burns). We have no doubt it's another reference to Kylo's continuing struggle to live up to his deeply evil grandpa's legacy.

2 / 10
Rey's Curiously Coloured Lightsaber
Rey's Curiously Coloured Lightsaber

On the island where she'll presumably be trained in the ways of the Force by Luke Skywalker, Rey unleashes a lightsaber that glows in a never-before-seen colour: white, with tinges of pale blue on the edges.

3 / 10
Luke Skywalker Mourning His Lost Jedi
Luke Skywalker Mourning His Lost Jedi

As a voice-over of Luke telling Rey that he's scared of her power plays in the background, there's a shot of Luke climbing out of some wreckage with his robotic hand, followed by him falling to his knees beside R2-D2 in front of a burning building. We don't explicitly see Kylo killing Luke's new generation of Jedi here, but we can assume this is a flashback to where/when it happened.

4 / 10
Finn and Captain Phasma's Duel
Finn and Captain Phasma's Duel

Finn clearly wakes up from the medically induced coma we saw him in at the end of The Force Awakens, because he screams "come on!" before charging at his former boss, Captain Phasma (who's decked out in her gleaming silver armour, natch).

5 / 10
New Creatures
New Creatures

Porgs are, without a doubt, the Star Wars universe's cutest creatures (sorry, BB-8). The tiny, puffin-like animals hail from Ahch-To, the planet where Luke has been hiding out. They build nests and fly, and their babies are called "porglets." Yes, we're obsessed.

The other creature in the trailer is an ice fox (snow wolf? Frozen dog?), and although we don't have much information about the species quite yet, we see it running with a pack on a snowy planet. They seem to go into a big hangar, where General Leia Organa appears to be standing.

6 / 10
Supreme Leader Snoke's Face
Supreme Leader Snoke's Face

Wondering who that dried-up, wrinkled potato-faced monster is? It's Supreme Leader Snoke, who's looking decidedly smaller than the last time we saw him as a giant, looming hologram doling out vicious orders to Kylo Ren and General Hux. He's wearing golden robes and appears to lunge at someone in the trailer.

7 / 10
Rey Gets Tortured by Snoke
Rey Gets Tortured by Snoke

Rey writhes in agony mid-air, screaming, as a figure stands in the background. Given the golden robes the person is wearing, coupled with the bright crimson walls of the room they're in, it's pretty obvious Rey is on the receiving end of Supreme Leader Snoke's torturous power.

8 / 10
Kylo Reaching His Hand Out to . . . Rey?
Kylo Reaching His Hand Out to . . . Rey?

The end of the trailer is edited to make it look like Rey is having a conversation with Kylo Ren. "I need someone to show me my place in all this," she says, before it cuts to Kylo reaching out a gloved hand in her direction. But does he? Really? The gold-hued lighting in both scenes is similar, but behind Rey is a dark, plain background. Kylo is standing in the midst of fire and ash falling all around him. Hmm.

9 / 10

Watch the full trailer for yourself!

10 / 10
Star Wars The Last JediStar WarsMovie TrailersMovies
Latest Celebrity
