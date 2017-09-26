 Skip Nav
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Stephen King's 1922 Netflix Movie Trailer

FYI — Don't Watch the Trailer For Stephen King's 1922 If You Hate Rats

The internet might still be obsessing over the recent It remake, but another Stephen King movie is about to freak everyone out. In addition to the adaptation of Gerald's Game, Netflix recently released the trailer for its take on King's 1922, a haunting novella published in the 2010 collection Full Dark, No Stars. The story focuses on a dysfunctional Midwestern family and its dangerous patriarch, Wilfred (Thomas Jane). Without giving away too much — it's literally shown in the trailer — Wilfred decides to murder his wife (Molly Parker) upon finding out that she plans on leaving him. Then Wilfred gets haunted by droves of rats. Looks like we're in for a wild ride! The movie will be available on Netflix on Oct. 20. Watch the twisted trailer, above.
