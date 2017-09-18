 Skip Nav
Sterling K. Brown Calls This Is Us "the Best White TV Family" He's Ever Had

Nearly a year after winning his first Emmy, Sterling K. Brown took home the award for best actor in a drama series for his role on This Is Us. Before making his way onto the stage, the actor hugged it out with his onscreen dad, Milo Ventimiglia, who was also nominated in the category. And things only got cuter from there. Not only did he thank his cast for being "the best white TV family" he's ever had, he also hilariously shouted at the cameras when they tried to play him off with music. We can only imagine that he would have thanked his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, if he hadn't been cut off.

Aside from being utterly adorable as he listed off his thank yous, Brown's win also marks the first time a black actor has won in the category in almost 20 years, since actor Andre Braugher's win for Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998. "19 years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher," Brown said during his speech. "I just want to say that whether it's at Stanford University or on this stage, it's my supreme honour to follow in your footsteps." So incredibly well-deserved!

Image Source: CBS
