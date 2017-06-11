11/6/17 11/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Terri Irwin Steve and Terri Irwin's Cutest Pictures Steve and Terri Irwin Were Wildly in Love — Look Back on Their Sweetest Photos 11 June, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Newspix TV personality and Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin (aka "The Crocodile Hunter") passed away in 2006 after he was attacked by a stingray, but his memory lives on in the hearts of his wife, Terri, and their children, Bindi, 18, and Robert, 13. Steve and Terri wed in 1992 after dating for only eight months and they would have celebrated their 25th anniversary on June 4. In honour of the special milestone, Terri penned a heartfelt message for her late husband on Twitter, writing, "Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together." Along with her note, Terri posted a black and white photo of the two kissing with an iguana on their heads. Relive some of Steve and Terri's best moments together. RelatedRobert Irwin Takes After His Dad and Appears on The Tonight Show With a Few Wild Animals What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Justin Kahn 1 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Justin Sullivan 2 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 3 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Newspix 4 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Stanton 5 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Newspix 6 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / S. Granitz 7 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Newspix 8 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / SGranitz 9 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Newspix 10 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Newspix 11 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Newspix 12 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Newspix 13 / 13 Join the conversation Share this post Terri IrwinSteve IrwinCelebrity Couples