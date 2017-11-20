 Skip Nav
Stranger Things Cast at the 2017 American Music Awards

The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs

The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty

OK, seriously — could the young Stranger Things kids get any freakin' cuter? The answer is a resounding "no," in case you were wondering, and their latest group appearance confirms that fact.

Three of the actors from the popular Netflix series — Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo — stepped out together for the 2017 American Music Awards and made us yearn for season three even more than we already are. Though we're a little bummed the rest of the Hawkins crew wasn't there for the evening, the adorable trio certainly held their own both on the red carpet and while presenting on stage. Read on to catch a glimpse at the young stars looking as cool as can be at the AMAs. And don't worry — Gaten didn't bring Dart along in his backpack.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)
Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON
1 / 9
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
2 / 9
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)
Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON
3 / 9
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
4 / 9
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
5 / 9
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
6 / 9
The Trio Took the Stage to Present Zedd and Alessia Cara's Performance
The Trio Took the Stage to Present Zedd and Alessia Cara's Performance
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
7 / 9
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
8 / 9
9 / 9
Sadie SinkCaleb McLaughlinGaten MatarazzoStranger ThingsAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music AwardsRed Carpet
Latest Celebrity
