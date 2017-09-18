The Stranger Things Cast Look Completely at Home at Their First Emmy Awards

It's Emmys day, which means one thing: another incredible excuse to fawn over your all your favourite TV shows and their respective stars. The red carpet of the 2017 awards is currently underway, and some of our favourite names are already in attendance. One group we've grown to love seeing at awards shows is the cast of Stranger Things, who somehow, always manage to one-up their previous red carpet appearances.

Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin brought their usual endearing selves to the red carpet, and Millie Bobby Brown looked angelic in a ballerina-inspired gown. Other cast members in attendance include Shannon Purser (good ol' Barb), Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton. The show is nominated for six awards, including a Best Supporting Actress role for Millie Bobby Brown and Outstanding Drama Series. Keep reading to see the cast take on their Emmys!