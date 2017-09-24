Stranger Things Season 2 Details
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
This post has been updated with new information.
If you watched and loved Netflix's sci-fi mega-hit Stranger Things, we've got good news and bad news. The good news is that season two is right around the corner, and Netflix recently released three short teasers that give us a few clues about what's next. The bad news is that the Duffer Brothers, who created the show, also pretty much confirmed the tragic fate of Barb, the darling outcast whom countless viewers fell in love with despite her not-so-ample screen time. While you patiently wait for Oct. 27, listen to the show's '80s-tastic soundtrack and check out all of the details we know so far below.
- Eleven will be back: Though her fate was questionable at the end of the first season, Millie Bobby Brown is returning as Eleven. Whether she'll still foster an obsession with waffles is questionable.
- There will be new faces: Producer Shawn Levy spoke to SlashFilm about the fate of season two, and what they hope to accomplish. "We definitely are hopeful to go several more seasons. And the plan is to continue with this set of characters while introducing a few critical key new ones next season," he said. "So I'll just say that a lot of the big mysteries get answered at the end of season one, but we are very much kind of unearthing new problems and questions that merit future stories and future investigation in the most enjoyable way. So we are in love with our cast and our characters."
- Brenner will likely be back: Matt Duffer said, "I would say that if we were going to kill Brenner . . . as an audience member watching the show, if that was his death, that would be very unsatisfying to me, when the monster jumps on him and we cut away. He would deserve much more than that as an ending. So yes, there's a possibility of seeing him again."
- A few new characters have been announced! According to THR, three new characters have joined the fold. There's Max, a "tough and confident 13-year-old female whose appearance, behaviour and pursuits are more typical of boys than of girls in the era." She's great with a skateboard. There's Billy, a "super muscular, overconfident 17-year-old. He's so captivating and edgy that there are rumours flying around that he killed someone at a school he attended in the past." And finally, there's Roman, a "male or a female of any ethnicity between the ages of 30 and 38." In October, two new casting additions were announced. Dacre Montgomery, pictured here, will play Billy, and Sadie Sink will play Max. Both of the characters have been listed above as newcomers in Hawkins.
- Matt Duffer on whether Barb will be in season two: "I can't see it happening . . . but Barb will not be forgotten. We'll make sure there's some justice for Barb. People get very frustrated, understandably, that the town doesn't seem to be really dealing with Barb. That stuff is all happening. We're just not spending any screen time on it."
- On what else season two would tackle: "Part of what we want to do with hypothetical season two is to explore the repercussions of everything that happened," said Duffer. Gaten Matarazzo opened up to Emmy Magazine about his role next season, as well: "You're going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what's been going on ... They're all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone because their best friend is back and he's not acting like their best friend anymore. He's changed."
- More nitty-gritty details: It will be set in 1984 (picking up sometime in the Fall, which is about a year after the events in season one) and consist of nine episodes. According to a recent press release from Netflix, "the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived." Oh boy.
- The premiere date: According to a teaser that ran during the Super Bowl, season two was initially supposed to premiere on Halloween. Now the date has been slightly pushed up to Oct. 27!
- The first season two teaser: Clocking in at just under a minute long, the short video doesn't give us much. What it does do, though, is reveal the names of each episode in the new season: "Mad Max," "The Boy Who Came Back to Life," "The Pumpkin Patch," "The Palace," "The Storm," "The Pollywog," "The Secret Cabin," "The Brain," and "The Lost Brother."
- The second season two teaser: The first teaser featuring any footage of season two dropped during the Super Bowl. It pays homage to the '80s (the boys' Ghostbusters costumes!) and also gives us a quick glimpse of Eleven.
- The third season two teaser: Because two aren't enough, you know?
- The season two poster: Something wicked this way comes to Hawkins, IN.