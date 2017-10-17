 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Celebrity Weddings
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack

The First Song From the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack Is Here, and It's Eerie AF

Consider your Halloween party lucky, because the Stranger Things season two soundtrack is dropping just in time to creep out all of your guests. Like the show's highly anticipated new episodes, the album won't hit iTunes until the end of October (on Oct. 20, to be exact, seven days before the season two premiere). We just got our first preview of what the 34-track compilation will include, and it's just as eerie as you'd expect:

The song, titled "Walkin' in Hawkins," is the first song on the soundtrack and has the same kind of atmospheric synth feel that the Stranger Things theme song does. If you're interested in speculating at what the rest of the song names on the soundtrack might mean, have at it:

1. "Walkin' in Hawkins"
2. "Home"
3. "Eulogy"
4. "On the Bus"
5. "Presumptuous"
6. "Eight Fifteen"
7. "The First Lie"
8. "Scars"
9. "I Can Save Them"
10. "Descent Into the Rift"
11. "Chicago"
12. "Looking for a Way Out"
13. "Birth / Rescue"
14. "In the Woods"
15. "Digging"
16. "Symptoms"
17. "Eggo in the Snow"
18. "Soldiers"
19. "Choices"
20. "Never Tell"
21. "She Wants Me to Find Her"
22. "Shouldn't Have Lied"
23. "It's a Trap"
24. "Crib"
25. "The Return"
26. "Escape"
27. "We Go Out Tonight"
28. "Connect the Dots"
29. "The Hub"
30. "On Edge"
31. "What Else Did You See?"
32. "Run"
33. "Levitation"
34. "To Be Continued"

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds