All 33 Songs on the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack Will Flood You With Nostalgia
Image Source: Netflix

Consider your Halloween party lucky, because the Stranger Things season two soundtrack is dropping just in time to entertain all of your guests. Like the show's highly anticipated new episodes, the music selection on the second go around is just as addictive as the first. In addition to the 34-track compilation of the show's score (which is all the way at the end of this list, if you want to take a listen), a whole lot of '80s classics play throughout season two's nine episodes. Keep scrolling to hear them all!

1 “Just Another Day” by Oingo Boingo

Plays in: Episode 1

1
2 “Talking in Your Sleep” by The Romantics

Plays in: Episode 1

2
3 “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions
3
4 “Spooky Movies” by Gary Paxton

Plays in: Episode 1

4
5 “Whip It” by Devo

Plays in: Episode 1

5
6 “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.
6
7 “Wango Tango” by Ted Nugent

Plays in: Episode 2

7
8 “Blackout” by Swing Set

Plays in: Episode 2

8
9 “Shout at the Devil” by Motley Crue

Plays in: Episode 2

9
10 “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Plays in: Episode 2

10
11 “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett
11
12 “Girls on Film” by Duran Duran

Plays in: Episode 2

12
13 “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

Plays in: Episode 2

13
14 “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” by Jim Croce

Plays in: Episode 3

14
15 “Clean Cut American Kid” by Ill Repute

Plays in: Episode 3

15
16 “Try My Love” by Carroll Lloyd

Plays in: Episode 5

16
17 “Green, Green Grass of Home” by Bobby Bare

Plays in: Episode 5

17
18 “Strength in Numbers” by Channel 3

Plays in: Episode 5

18
19 “No More” by Billie Holiday

Plays in: Episode 5

19
20 “There’s Frost on the Moon” by Artie Shaw

Plays in: Episode 6

20
21 “You Better Go Now” by Billie Holiday

Plays in: Episode 6

21
22 “Blue Bayou” by Roy Orbison

Plays in: Episode 6

22
23 “Round and Round” by Ratt

Plays in: Episode 6

23
24 “Runaway” by Bon Jovi

Plays in: Episode 7

24
25 “Back to Nature” by Fad Gadget

Plays in: Episode 7

25
26 “Dead End Justice” by The Runaways

Plays in: Episode 7

26
27 “Birds Fly” by The Icicle Works

Plays in: Episode 7

27
28 “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash

Plays in: Episode 8

28
29 “The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand

Plays in: Episode 9

29
30 “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

Plays in: Episode 9

30
31 “Twist of Fate” by Olivia Newton-John

Plays in: Episode 9

31
32 “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

Plays in: Episode 9

32
33 “Every Breath You Take” by The Police

Plays in: Episode 9

33
34
