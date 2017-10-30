30/10/17 30/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Stranger Things Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack All 33 Songs on the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack Will Flood You With Nostalgia 30 October, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Netflix Consider your Halloween party lucky, because the Stranger Things season two soundtrack is dropping just in time to entertain all of your guests. Like the show's highly anticipated new episodes, the music selection on the second go around is just as addictive as the first. In addition to the 34-track compilation of the show's score (which is all the way at the end of this list, if you want to take a listen), a whole lot of '80s classics play throughout season two's nine episodes. Keep scrolling to hear them all! 1 “Just Another Day” by Oingo Boingo Plays in: Episode 1 1 / 34 2 “Talking in Your Sleep” by The Romantics Plays in: Episode 1 2 / 34 3 “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions 3 / 34 4 “Spooky Movies” by Gary Paxton Plays in: Episode 1 4 / 34 5 “Whip It” by Devo Plays in: Episode 1 5 / 34 6 “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. 6 / 34 7 “Wango Tango” by Ted Nugent Plays in: Episode 2 7 / 34 8 “Blackout” by Swing Set Plays in: Episode 2 8 / 34 9 “Shout at the Devil” by Motley Crue Plays in: Episode 2 9 / 34 10 “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Plays in: Episode 2 10 / 34 11 “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett 11 / 34 12 “Girls on Film” by Duran Duran Plays in: Episode 2 12 / 34 13 “Thriller” by Michael Jackson Plays in: Episode 2 13 / 34 14 “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” by Jim Croce Plays in: Episode 3 14 / 34 15 “Clean Cut American Kid” by Ill Repute Plays in: Episode 3 15 / 34 16 “Try My Love” by Carroll Lloyd Plays in: Episode 5 16 / 34 17 “Green, Green Grass of Home” by Bobby Bare Plays in: Episode 5 17 / 34 18 “Strength in Numbers” by Channel 3 Plays in: Episode 5 18 / 34 19 “No More” by Billie Holiday Plays in: Episode 5 19 / 34 20 “There’s Frost on the Moon” by Artie Shaw Plays in: Episode 6 20 / 34 21 “You Better Go Now” by Billie Holiday Plays in: Episode 6 21 / 34 22 “Blue Bayou” by Roy Orbison Plays in: Episode 6 22 / 34 23 “Round and Round” by Ratt Plays in: Episode 6 23 / 34 24 “Runaway” by Bon Jovi Plays in: Episode 7 24 / 34 25 “Back to Nature” by Fad Gadget Plays in: Episode 7 25 / 34 26 “Dead End Justice” by The Runaways Plays in: Episode 7 26 / 34 27 “Birds Fly” by The Icicle Works Plays in: Episode 7 27 / 34 28 “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash Plays in: Episode 8 28 / 34 29 “The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand Plays in: Episode 9 29 / 34 30 “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms Plays in: Episode 9 30 / 34 31 “Twist of Fate” by Olivia Newton-John Plays in: Episode 9 31 / 34 32 “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper Plays in: Episode 9 32 / 34 33 “Every Breath You Take” by The Police Plays in: Episode 9 33 / 34 34 / 34 Join the conversation Stranger ThingsTV