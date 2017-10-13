 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

The Friday the 13th Edition of the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Will Put You on Edge

The second season of Stranger Things is debuting on Netflix on Oct. 27, and the first official trailer for the nostalgic '80s sci-fi show, unveiled at Comic-Con, answered some major fan questions. In honour of Friday the 13th this week, the show also released a special, horror movie-themed edition of the trailer (above), which will send more than few shivers down your spine (WTF are those guys doing to Sheriff Hopper?!). Once you're done watching it (and calming your nerves), check out the rest of the clips for the season below, then read up on everything we know about the upcoming season.

Related
When Is Stranger Things Set, and How Far Forward Will Season 2 Go?

Official Trailer

Teaser 1

Teaser 2

Premiere announcement

Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Instagrams
The Emotional First Trailer For Lady Gaga's Five Foot Two Documentary Has Arrived
by Kelsie Gibson
Louis Vuitton Stranger Things T-Shirt Spring 2018
Runway
We Love Louis Vuitton's Stranger Things Tee Like Eleven Loves Eggos
by Kelsey Garcia
Emmy Winners List 2017
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
by Quinn Keaney
Scary Movie Couples
Relationships
30 of Our Favourite Spooky Movie Couples
by Tara Block
Love Island Australia Details
Love Island
Gird Your Loins, Reality TV Fans — Love Island Australia Is Coming!
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds