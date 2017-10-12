Watch Out, Everyone Else: Stu Is Fighting HARD For Sophie

Ever since the intruders made their entrance, Sophie's connection with Stu has been more than palpable. They pair had met a year earlier, but nothing materialised, and now, the 44-year-old is adamant on winning her over. He got his chance on a single date with Sophie on Wednesday night, on a romantic boat ride out on Sydney Harbour. After realising that they had more in common than they'd thought — both work very hard for a few months and enjoy the rest of the year off — Stu made the admission that he regretted not asking her out when they'd previously met. Since hearing that she would be the Bachelorette, he couldn't pass up the opportunity to fall in love with her, and that's why he's here.



"At the end of the day, I needed to be in that competition," he said. I'm going to get brutalised by certain people around town, jeopardising some relationships, but you were worth the risk, the gamble."

Everyone, Stu has arrived.