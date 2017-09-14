 Skip Nav
Adam Levine
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Tara Pavlovic Best Moments on The Bachelor 2017

We've Been Seriously #Blessed By Tara This Year on The Bachelor

View In Slideshow
Her First Solo Date
Image Source: Network Ten

Tara Pavlovic may be officially out of the running for Matty's heart, but she's earned herself a special place in that of the nation. Cute dates with Matty aside, the 27-year-old Queenslander had her fair share of golden moments that made us laugh, relate and then laugh some more.

While we're sad to see her go, she's left a mark that will certainly be tough for any future contestants to measure up to. Below, we take a look back at her best moments on The Bachelor.

1 Her First Meeting With Matty
Her First Meeting With Matty
Image Source: Network Ten

She called him "mate", and from that moment, we knew she was going to be one to watch.

1 / 10
2 Her First Solo Date
Her First Solo Date
Image Source: Network Ten

Matty took her on a cooking date and she openly commented on his perfect behind. Not just once, but many, many times. See above, below, and here.

2 / 10
3 Her Countless Hilarious Moments
Her Countless Hilarious Moments
Image Source: Network Ten

Exhibit A: The almost-explicit banana consumption.

3 / 10
Exhibit B: this new catchphrase.
Image Source: Network Ten

Exhibit B: this new catchphrase.

4 / 10
4 Her Second Solo Date With Matty
Her Second Solo Date With Matty
Image Source: Network Ten

He picked her up on a camel and she freaked. out.

5 / 10
5 And Then Tackled Belly Dancing Like a Pro.
And Then Tackled Belly Dancing Like a Pro.
Image Source: Network Ten

Matty also gave it a good crack.

6 / 10
6 Her Endearing Narrations About All the Bachelor Drama
Her Endearing Narrations About All the Bachelor Drama
Image Source: Network Ten

This was in response to all the naming and shaming that went down about Leah's past.

7 / 10
7 And Facial Expressions.
And Facial Expressions.
Image Source: Network Ten
8 / 10
8 That Time She Wouldn't Part With Her Sausage
That Time She Wouldn't Part With Her Sausage
Image Source: Network Ten

She had earned extra time with Matty after a group date and insisted on bringing it with her to their chat.

9 / 10
9 Her Hometown Date With Matty
Her Hometown Date With Matty
Image Source: Network Ten

She took him to Movie World on the Gold Coast and they had the whole theme park to themselves. Who doesn't love being a big kid again?

10 / 10
Tara PavlovicTV
