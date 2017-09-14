14/9/17 14/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelor Tara Pavlovic Best Moments on The Bachelor 2017 We've Been Seriously #Blessed By Tara This Year on The Bachelor 14 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten Tara Pavlovic may be officially out of the running for Matty's heart, but she's earned herself a special place in that of the nation. Cute dates with Matty aside, the 27-year-old Queenslander had her fair share of golden moments that made us laugh, relate and then laugh some more. While we're sad to see her go, she's left a mark that will certainly be tough for any future contestants to measure up to. Below, we take a look back at her best moments on The Bachelor. RelatedForget Love, Tara's Top Knots Had Every Second of Our Attention on The Bachelor 1 Her First Meeting With Matty What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten She called him "mate", and from that moment, we knew she was going to be one to watch. 1 / 10 2 Her First Solo Date What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Matty took her on a cooking date and she openly commented on his perfect behind. Not just once, but many, many times. See above, below, and here. 2 / 10 3 Her Countless Hilarious Moments What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Exhibit A: The almost-explicit banana consumption. 3 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Exhibit B: this new catchphrase. 4 / 10 4 Her Second Solo Date With Matty What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten He picked her up on a camel and she freaked. out. 5 / 10 5 And Then Tackled Belly Dancing Like a Pro. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Matty also gave it a good crack. 6 / 10 6 Her Endearing Narrations About All the Bachelor Drama What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten This was in response to all the naming and shaming that went down about Leah's past. 7 / 10 7 And Facial Expressions. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 8 / 10 8 That Time She Wouldn't Part With Her Sausage What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten She had earned extra time with Matty after a group date and insisted on bringing it with her to their chat. 9 / 10 9 Her Hometown Date With Matty What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten She took him to Movie World on the Gold Coast and they had the whole theme park to themselves. Who doesn't love being a big kid again? 10 / 10 Join the conversation Tara PavlovicTV