We've Been Seriously #Blessed By Tara This Year on The Bachelor

Tara Pavlovic may be officially out of the running for Matty's heart, but she's earned herself a special place in that of the nation. Cute dates with Matty aside, the 27-year-old Queenslander had her fair share of golden moments that made us laugh, relate and then laugh some more.

While we're sad to see her go, she's left a mark that will certainly be tough for any future contestants to measure up to. Below, we take a look back at her best moments on The Bachelor.