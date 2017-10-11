Turns Out, Tara and Jericho Were Actually Super Tight on Survivor

Getting to the final two of a show like Survivor has got to be up there as an honourable life achievement. But to come out as the runner-up, when you were pretty much voted out of the game earlier? Tara, we bow down. She may have narrowly missed out on the win, but the Queensland mum of three has plenty to celebrate. Here's what she had to say about her Survivor experience.

POPSUGAR Australia: How does it feel to have it all out there now?

Tara: It's like a huge weight off your shoulders. You can breathe and start to enjoy the experience, because you can talk about anything to anyone. It's sad because our little chapter's finished, but it's good to know what will happen after this.

PS: Did you surprise yourself with how far you got?

Tara: I think everyone should be proud of where they got. But for me, Samatau voted me out on day 19, so I was technically out of the game. To be saved and brought back, and become one of the final two is just a fairy-tale. For myself, I never thought I'd actually get the chance to compete on Survivor.

PS: What do you think worked for you?

Tara: My social game. We all know I wasn't the best at challenges, so it was definitely the social side. That's part of the game as well, it's not all about physical strength. I just enjoyed meeting these guys and then, well, pretty much getting them out! [Laughs]

PS: Were you surprised Jericho took you to the end?

Tara: Jericho and I had a really special bond from when I first moved to Asaga. Once the merge hit, we sort of went our own ways. But we were just chatting one day, and we have a lot in common with our Christian faith — we just had a common background which we didn't know we had. The more the game went on, we forgot that we could've been a threat to each other. We were just mates, and apart from Locky, he was the one friend I knew I could lean on.

PS: That definitely didn't come across on TV at all!

Tara: Yeah, it's a shame, there were times when we weren't discussing things with Luke, we just chatted amongst ourselves first. I did everything I could to keep him in the game, which is why I sent him and Michelle to that fire challenge. I didn't want him to leave, he deserved to be in that final two.

PS: How did you find that final immunity challenge?

Tara: I remember watching that last year and when Kristie finally won it after six and a half hours, I was like, that's amazing and so intense. Walking up to that last challenge and looking at the poles, I knew straight away we were doing the same thing. You already have that experience in your head of how hard it was, and you had to mentally prepare for your own game. It was also just so cold!

PS: Yeah, even the tide just kept getting bigger and bigger!

Tara: Even when I fell off, I remember thinking, are we safe? These waves were killer, and these two boys were standing up there! We were safe we were fine, but the whole scene at night-time made it a little more epic.

PS: At the final jury, how do you think you stacked up against Jericho?

Tara: I definitely thought I used too much material with my opening pitch. I thought, "I hope I have some backup later on." The jury were poker-face players from the start, we had no idea. We didn't know if they liked any of our moves or were supporting us. It was literally like going to a principal's office at school at you didn't know if you were going to be in trouble or get an award. It was intense.

PS: What did you think of the pitch Henry made for you?

Tara: He was great because he was our last, and I was sitting there going, "he's not going to like it," because I got saved and he's probably going to think I did nothing with that save. Then he made the pitch and I was like, "er okay, thank you Henry," because that wasn't something I was expecting. It was a bit of respect, I think he was always going to vote for Jericho, but he wanted to give me a bit of his respect.

PS: Some people found it patronising, but I thought he made a good sell!

Tara: That's it, I think you're going to have those people that can't stand him. But you've got to remember we're all out there doing the same thing, he did what he thought was going to help me get a couple of extra votes. He did amazingly.

PS: How has Survivor changed your life?

Tara: Technically it's only just finished because we did have to wait for that last announcement, but I think for me, I definitely feel a lot more confident in who I am. That's not to say I'm going to go out there and become an actress, but I just have more confidence in myself and what I want to achieve later on. I've started my studies and just been named the 2017-18 ambassador for Mates4Mates, which is an organisation that is so close to my heart. If that's the only thing that's going to come out of it all, I'm pretty proud.

PS: Amazing! What are you studying?

Tara: A Bachelor of Education, and also drama and history. I'll do it part-time if I have to [with the boys]!

PS: Do your kids think you're the coolest mum ever now?

Tara: I used to get, "Mum, you're embarrassing me." Now I get, "Mum, can you get me straight up to the classroom?" I hope I'm not their five minutes of fame but get to be the cool mum for a while! But to share that journey with them and have them over in Samoa, it was a whole family affair. It's been so great to share it with the boys.

PS: What would your advice be to future contestants sussing out their strategy?

Tara: Don't try to look into it too much with what Kristie and Jericho did, just concentrate on who you are as a person. Look at your own strengths and what you can bring to the game. To all the physical players, don't just focus on that, get out there and be sociable, but use your physical strengths as well. If we can get that double whammy, that would be amazing.