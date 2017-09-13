 Skip Nav
Taraji P. Henson Wants You to Know She Can Do Anything Meryl Streep Can
Anyone who has seen Taraji P. Henson act knows that she is a force of nature. From her fierce character Cookie Lyon on Empire to her award-winning role in Hidden Figures, the actress always lights up the screen with her performance. Not only is she extremely talented, but she's also incredibly inspirational. She recently graced the cover of Marie Claire US's October issue, and aside from looking absolutely gorgeous, she opened up about being typecast, the importance of supporting other women, and what she hopes her legacy will be. See her best quotes ahead.

On how she strove to prove herself after her breakout role in Baby Boy: "I just knew [I'd be typecast]. They are going to think this is all I can do. So I was like, 'Never again a ghetto role.' I'm not saying I can't do it later, but right now, I have something to prove. My mission became showing that I'm a character actress. I can give them as many different performances as Meryl Streep — who is the one they look up to? Meryl Streep. Watch this. You think black women can't do it? I'm trained just like she is." On supporting other women in the industry: "How can we get ahead if we're feuding and hating on each other all the time? I made a pact years ago that I would never hate on another female, ever, especially in this industry."
On the legacy she wants to leave: "I love black people. I love telling stories. I want these little girls to study me like I studied Meryl and Bette Davis and Carol Burnett. I want them to study my work, because I put a lot of work in, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears." On her love life: "I would love to [be in a relationship], but he has to see how I move and deal with it, because I don't have time to explain. I've got work to do."
