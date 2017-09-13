Taraji P. Henson Wants You to Know She Can Do Anything Meryl Streep Can

Anyone who has seen Taraji P. Henson act knows that she is a force of nature. From her fierce character Cookie Lyon on Empire to her award-winning role in Hidden Figures, the actress always lights up the screen with her performance. Not only is she extremely talented, but she's also incredibly inspirational. She recently graced the cover of Marie Claire US's October issue, and aside from looking absolutely gorgeous, she opened up about being typecast, the importance of supporting other women, and what she hopes her legacy will be. See her best quotes ahead.