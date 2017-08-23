 Skip Nav
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
Younger
20 Times Diana From Younger Took the Words Right Out of Your Mouth
Theories
Game of Thrones Fans Think They've Uncovered Who Gendry's Mum Is, and . . . Wow
Celebrity Interviews
Kristen Bell Reveals She and Dax Shepard Broke Up Before Getting Serious

​Will Taylor Swift Be at the 2017 MTV VMAs? ​

Why Taylor Swift Will Probably Pop Up at the VMAs This Year

Taylor Swift has been out of the spotlight for quite some time now, but it seems like that is all about to change. After wiping her social media accounts clean last week, the singer sent fans into a frenzy when she posted two videos of a snake slithering. While the cryptic video could mean a number of different things, we're pretty positive it signals that new music is in store. In fact, there are already reports that she will drop the first single from her sixth album this Friday, which is perfect timing for a comeback. Not only did last week mark the third anniversary of "Shake It Off," but this weekend is also the MTV VMAs, which will be hosted by none other than her infamous frenemy, Katy Perry. So, will Taylor and Katy end their feud and make up at the show? We're thinking yes.

While the two singers have had a nasty back-and-forth over the years (complete with dis tracks and shady interviews about each other), Katy has said on multiple occasions that she's ready to bury the hatchet and move on. And if Taylor is releasing new music, this seems like a great opportunity for them to join forces and do a mash-up of their singles. It certainly wouldn't be the first time Taylor has pulled a stunt like this. At the VMAs in 2015, she ended her brief feud with Nicki Minaj by sharing the stage with her and hugging it out for the cameras. And seeing that the rapper is featured on Katy's "Swish Swish" track, it really would bring everything full circle.

Image Source: Getty / Mark Metcalfe
Join the conversation
Katy PerryAward SeasonVmasCelebrity FeudsTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
See All the Stellar Beauty Looks From the Teen Choice Awards
by Alaina Demopoulos
Zendaya's Speech at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Award Season
Zendaya Uses the Teen Choice Awards to Tell Young People to Stop All the Hate
by Caitlin Hacker
Millie Bobby Brown Yellow Dress at Teen Choice Awards 2017
Award Season
There's Nothing Cooler on the Red Carpet Than Millie Bobby Brown's Dress — Except Her Sunglasses
by Sarah Wasilak
Rita Ora SJP Nail Art 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Celebrity Beauty
OMG, Rita Ora Is Literally Wearing Sarah Jessica Parker's Face on Her '90s Nail Art
by Kristina Rodulfo
Vanessa Hudgens Speech at 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Award Season
Vanessa Hudgens's Speech at the Teen Choice Awards Will Make You Feel Less Alone
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds