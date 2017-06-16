 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wait, Was That Taylor Swift in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Music Video?
Aquaman
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
The Royals
Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual
Celebrity Instagrams
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Red Carpet
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"

Is Taylor Swift in the "Bad Liar" Music Video?

Wait, Was That Taylor Swift in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Music Video?

After Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" music video dropped on Wednesday, eagle-eyed fans thought they might have spotted Taylor Swift. People took to Twitter to share screenshots from the bedroom scene toward the end of the video, zeroing in on the posters on the wall. One appears to be a Charlie's Angels poster, with the centre figure looking a bit like Swift, but to be fair, both Farrah Fawcett and Cheryl Ladd from the TV series have Taylor-esque vibes. Meanwhile, another poster in the video features a blonde woman rocking white sunglasses reminiscent of Swift's 1989 tour look. Coincidence? Most likely, but you have to hand it to the fans for always being on the lookout!


Join the conversation
Selena GomezMusic VideosMusicTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Joanne the Scammer
Katy Perry Forms an Alliance With Joanne the Scammer to "Sabotage" Taylor Swift
by Monica Sisavat
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Perform at 2017 CMT Awards
Music
You'll Want to Walk Down the Aisle to This Version of Carrie and Keith's "The Fighter"
by Monica Sisavat
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Easter Egg
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black Hid a Very Cheeky Easter Egg in Season 5
by Quinn Keaney
Selena Gomez Makeup For The Weeknd Concert
Celebrity Beauty
Seriously, Could Selena Gomez's Eye Makeup Be Any Sexier For Her Boyfriend's Concert?
by Lauren Levinson
Fasika Ayallew Performances on The Voice 2017
The Voice
Whether She Wins The Voice or Not, Fasika Is a Certified Star
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds