Wait, Was That Taylor Swift in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Music Video?

After Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" music video dropped on Wednesday, eagle-eyed fans thought they might have spotted Taylor Swift. People took to Twitter to share screenshots from the bedroom scene toward the end of the video, zeroing in on the posters on the wall. One appears to be a Charlie's Angels poster, with the centre figure looking a bit like Swift, but to be fair, both Farrah Fawcett and Cheryl Ladd from the TV series have Taylor-esque vibes. Meanwhile, another poster in the video features a blonde woman rocking white sunglasses reminiscent of Swift's 1989 tour look. Coincidence? Most likely, but you have to hand it to the fans for always being on the lookout!

Did anyone else notice the Taylor Swift poster in the background of the Bad Liar music video? — ljp2010 (@directmixswift7) June 15, 2017



