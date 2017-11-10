10/11/17 10/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Best of 2017 Taylor Swift's Best Pictures 2017 2017 Was the Year Taylor Swift Proved She Doesn't Need to Be in the Spotlight to Make Headlines 10 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift has virtually stayed out of the spotlight this year, but at the same time, she has been a big part of 2017 pop culture. Even though she's barely made any public appearances, she has been busy promoting her much-anticipated album Reputation from the sidelines. And it certainly seems to be paying off. Billboard is already predicting her sixth album will break two million sales within its first week, something her previous albums have never done. Before the pop star makes her official comeback, look back at her incredible year. RelatedSee Taylor Swift's Impressive Pop Star Transformation January: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Music Video Is Released At the beginning of the year, Taylor released the video for her duet with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. 1 / 16 February: Taylor Performs at DirecTV Now Super Bowl Concert Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Ahead of the Super Bowl, Taylor performed on stage in Houston. The appearance marked her first and only concert of 2017. 2 / 16 May: News Breaks That Taylor Is Dating Joe Alwyn Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Anthony Harvey In May, it was revealed that Taylor was secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. 3 / 16 June: Taylor Puts Her Music Back on Spotify In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight. A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT On June 9, the same day her nemesis Katy Perry dropped her album Witness, Taylor put her entire catalog back on Spotify. Coincidence? We think not! 4 / 16 June: Taylor Makes a Cameo at the NBA Awards .@taylorswift13 sings Russell’s praises! #0urMVP pic.twitter.com/5HgKeVrMsi— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 27, 2017 After staying virtually silent during the Summer, Taylor made a quick cameo at the NBA Awards, via a pretaped video, to congratulate Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook after he won the title of MVP. 5 / 16 August: Taylor Wins Her Groping Trial Against DJ David Mueller Image Source: Getty / Theo Stroomer While it wasn't technically a "public appearance," per se, Taylor did come out of hiding for her groping trial against DJ David Mueller. Following her win, she kept her vow to donate to sexual assault victims by making a charitable donation to actress Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation. 6 / 16 August: Taylor Wipes Her Social Media Clean A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:00am PDT Shortly after her trial, Taylor raised eyebrows when she wiped all of her social media accounts clean. A few days later, she posted a series of cryptic snake videos, seemingly reclaiming the title she was given following her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian. 7 / 16 August: Taylor Announces Her Sixth Album, Reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT On Aug. 23, Taylor dropped a major bombshell when she announced that she was releasing her much-anticipated sixth album by unveiling the cover art and album title, Reputation, on Instagram. 8 / 16 August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Is Released as Her First Single The following day, Taylor sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped her first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," an apparent diss track to her famous enemies. 9 / 16 August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video Premieres at the VMAs Taylor debuted her intricate music video for the lead single at the MTV VMAs, which Katy just so happened to be hosting. Aside from making multiple hidden references to her feuds in the video, she also made fun of herself by bringing her past selves to life before killing them off. 10 / 16 September: "Ready For It?" Is Released as Her Second Single Shortly after being spotted at her friend's wedding, Taylor put the attention back on her album by releasing her second single, "Ready For It?" 11 / 16 October: Taylor Holds Listening Parties For Reputation “let’s all pout and cross our arms like this” - i got to meet taylor with my best friend and some how that was everything pic.twitter.com/kWngmOuAsX— jess (@jessxtn) October 15, 2017 As promotion for her album, Taylor held private listening parties for Reputation at her various homes across the globe. 12 / 16 October: "Gorgeous" Is Released as Her Third Single That same month, Taylor dropped her third single, "Gorgeous," which is rumoured to be about her boyfriend, Joe. 13 / 16 October: "Ready For It?" Music Video Is Released The singer went full sci-fi for her "Ready For It?" music video. In true Taylor fashion, it includes multiple hidden references to her boyfriend and her upcoming album. 14 / 16 November: "Call It What You Want" Is Released as Her Fourth Single After releasing pop bops, the singer slowed things down with her romantic fourth single, "Call It What You Want." 15 / 16 November: Taylor Releases Full Track Listing For Reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST Nearly three days before the album's release, Taylor unveiled the official track list for Reputation. Needless to say, fans had a mini freak-out when it was confirmed that she would be collaborating with friend Ed Sheeran again. 16 / 16 Join the conversation Best Of 2017Taylor SwiftCelebrities