 Skip Nav
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Celebrity Kids
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a Baby Girl
Celebrity Kids
6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures 2017

2017 Was the Year Taylor Swift Proved She Doesn't Need to Be in the Spotlight to Make Headlines

View In Slideshow
2017 Was the Year Taylor Swift Proved She Doesn't Need to Be in the Spotlight to Make Headlines
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Taylor Swift has virtually stayed out of the spotlight this year, but at the same time, she has been a big part of 2017 pop culture. Even though she's barely made any public appearances, she has been busy promoting her much-anticipated album Reputation from the sidelines. And it certainly seems to be paying off. Billboard is already predicting her sixth album will break two million sales within its first week, something her previous albums have never done. Before the pop star makes her official comeback, look back at her incredible year.

Related
See Taylor Swift's Impressive Pop Star Transformation
January: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Music Video Is Released
January: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Music Video Is Released

At the beginning of the year, Taylor released the video for her duet with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

1 / 16
February: Taylor Performs at DirecTV Now Super Bowl Concert
February: Taylor Performs at DirecTV Now Super Bowl Concert
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Taylor performed on stage in Houston. The appearance marked her first and only concert of 2017.

2 / 16
May: News Breaks That Taylor Is Dating Joe Alwyn
May: News Breaks That Taylor Is Dating Joe Alwyn
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Anthony Harvey

In May, it was revealed that Taylor was secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

3 / 16
June: Taylor Puts Her Music Back on Spotify

In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.

A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on

On June 9, the same day her nemesis Katy Perry dropped her album Witness, Taylor put her entire catalog back on Spotify. Coincidence? We think not!

4 / 16
June: Taylor Makes a Cameo at the NBA Awards

After staying virtually silent during the Summer, Taylor made a quick cameo at the NBA Awards, via a pretaped video, to congratulate Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook after he won the title of MVP.

5 / 16
August: Taylor Wins Her Groping Trial Against DJ David Mueller
August: Taylor Wins Her Groping Trial Against DJ David Mueller
Image Source: Getty / Theo Stroomer

While it wasn't technically a "public appearance," per se, Taylor did come out of hiding for her groping trial against DJ David Mueller. Following her win, she kept her vow to donate to sexual assault victims by making a charitable donation to actress Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation.

6 / 16
August: Taylor Wipes Her Social Media Clean

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Shortly after her trial, Taylor raised eyebrows when she wiped all of her social media accounts clean. A few days later, she posted a series of cryptic snake videos, seemingly reclaiming the title she was given following her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian.

7 / 16
August: Taylor Announces Her Sixth Album, Reputation

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

On Aug. 23, Taylor dropped a major bombshell when she announced that she was releasing her much-anticipated sixth album by unveiling the cover art and album title, Reputation, on Instagram.

8 / 16
August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Is Released as Her First Single
August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Is Released as Her First Single

The following day, Taylor sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped her first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," an apparent diss track to her famous enemies.

9 / 16
August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video Premieres at the VMAs
August: "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video Premieres at the VMAs

Taylor debuted her intricate music video for the lead single at the MTV VMAs, which Katy just so happened to be hosting. Aside from making multiple hidden references to her feuds in the video, she also made fun of herself by bringing her past selves to life before killing them off.

10 / 16
September: "Ready For It?" Is Released as Her Second Single
September: "Ready For It?" Is Released as Her Second Single

Shortly after being spotted at her friend's wedding, Taylor put the attention back on her album by releasing her second single, "Ready For It?"

11 / 16
October: Taylor Holds Listening Parties For Reputation

As promotion for her album, Taylor held private listening parties for Reputation at her various homes across the globe.

12 / 16
October: "Gorgeous" Is Released as Her Third Single
October: "Gorgeous" Is Released as Her Third Single

That same month, Taylor dropped her third single, "Gorgeous," which is rumoured to be about her boyfriend, Joe.

13 / 16
October: "Ready For It?" Music Video Is Released
October: "Ready For It?" Music Video Is Released

The singer went full sci-fi for her "Ready For It?" music video. In true Taylor fashion, it includes multiple hidden references to her boyfriend and her upcoming album.

14 / 16
November: "Call It What You Want" Is Released as Her Fourth Single
November: "Call It What You Want" Is Released as Her Fourth Single

After releasing pop bops, the singer slowed things down with her romantic fourth single, "Call It What You Want."

15 / 16
November: Taylor Releases Full Track Listing For Reputation

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Nearly three days before the album's release, Taylor unveiled the official track list for Reputation. Needless to say, fans had a mini freak-out when it was confirmed that she would be collaborating with friend Ed Sheeran again.

16 / 16
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Taylor SwiftCelebrities
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds