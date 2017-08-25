25/8/17 25/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Taylor Swift's Best VMAs Pictures Taylor Swift Has a History of Mending Feuds at the MTV VMAs 25 August, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty After being on hiatus for over a year, Taylor Swift finally confirmed that she has new music on the way. To make matters even more exciting, she could potentially be popping up at the MTV Video Music Awards this year (she skipped the show in 2016). While we're still not sure if she'll be taking the stage for a performance, many fans are speculating that she and Katy Perry (who is hosting the show) will be publicly ending their feud, and we think it could be likely. Not only has Katy already said she forgives Taylor, but Taylor has a history of making up with people at the ceremony. Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Taylor brought her then-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, as her date to the show in 2008. 2 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Taylor and Britney Spears struck a cute pose in the audience in 2008. 3 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin Taylor took her "You Belong With Me" performance outside and put on a show in front of NYC's Radio City Music Hall in 2009. 4 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur In 2009, Taylor pulled a page out of Cinderella's playbook and arrived in a horse-drawn carriage (no word if she brought a fairy godmother). 5 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk Taylor took home the award for best female video for "You Belong With Me" in 2009. 6 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur In 2009, Taylor and Beyoncé shared a sweet hug on stage after Beyoncé let Taylor finish her acceptance speech that was previously interrupted by Kanye West earlier in the show. 7 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Taylor debuted her song "Innocent," which many believe is about Kanye West, in 2010. 8 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen Taylor brought the house down with her performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" in 2012. 9 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Taylor and BFF Selena Gomez stunned in matching navy gowns in 2013. 10 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo In 2013, Taylor picked up another Moonman for best female video for "I Knew You Were Trouble." 11 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Taylor and Drake shared a sweet embrace in the audience in 2013. 12 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk/MTV1415 Taylor and then-pal Demi Lovato posed for a cute photo together in the audience in 2014. 13 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter/MTV1415 In 2014, Taylor rocked the stage with an incredible performance of "Shake It Off." 14 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Taylor hit the red carpet with her entire girl squad in 2015. 15 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran Taylor took home not one but four Moonmen in 2015 for video of the year, best female video, best pop video and best collaboration. 16 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/MTV1415 Taylor and Selena stuck together at the show in 2015. 17 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter/MTV1415 Taylor and Nicki Minaj put their feud to rest when the rapper brought Taylor out at the end of her opening number in 2015. 18 / 19 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter/MTV1415 Perhaps one of the most memorable moments from Taylor Swift's VMAs past was when she and Kanye hugged it out on stage, and Taylor even presented the rapper with the coveted Video Vanguard Award. 19 / 19 NostalgiaAward SeasonMTV VMAsRed CarpetTaylor Swift