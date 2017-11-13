 Skip Nav
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum
Celebrity Facts
Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Acoustic Version

Drop Everything and Listen to Taylor Swift's Acoustic Version of "Call It What You Want"

Taylor Swift is hot on the promotion trail for her sixth studio album, Reputation. On Friday, the 27-year-old singer treated fans to a surprise performance of her song "Call It What You Want" during an intimate SiriusXM session. "Do you feel like hearing a new version?" she asked her adoring fans before delivering a stripped-down rendition of the song, which is rumored to be about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Listen to Taylor's stunning acoustic adaptation below.

Related
Taylor Swift's "Call It What You Want" Is Very Much About Kim, Kanye, and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Image Source: Getty / Ben A. Pruchnie
Join the conversation
ReputationMusicTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
Harry Styles's "Kiwi" Video Makes No Sense — but It's Basically Flawless
by Hedy Phillips
Songs You Can Walk Down The Aisle To At Your Wedding
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 50 Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Carrie Underwood In Memoriam Performance at CMA Awards 2017
Award Season
Carrie Underwood Fought Back Tears Paying Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victims at the CMAs
by Terry Carter
Eminem's "Walk on Water" Featuring Beyonce
Music
Eminem Pulls a Beyoncé, Surprise Drops New Single Featuring Beyoncé
by Ryan Roschke
Christmas Albums 2017
Gift Guide
11 New Christmas Albums You Can Deck the Halls to This Holiday Season
by Sabienna Bowman
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds