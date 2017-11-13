Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Acoustic Version
Drop Everything and Listen to Taylor Swift's Acoustic Version of "Call It What You Want"
Taylor Swift is hot on the promotion trail for her sixth studio album, Reputation. On Friday, the 27-year-old singer treated fans to a surprise performance of her song "Call It What You Want" during an intimate SiriusXM session. "Do you feel like hearing a new version?" she asked her adoring fans before delivering a stripped-down rendition of the song, which is rumored to be about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Listen to Taylor's stunning acoustic adaptation below.
Image Source: Getty / Ben A. Pruchnie