 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids

Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Song

Taylor Swift's "Call It What You Want" Is Very Much About Kim, Kanye, and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Another new Taylor Swift song is here — are you ready for it? The single, which she teased on Instagram with a series of photos on Thursday morning, is called "Call It What You Want" and marks the fourth track released off of her sixth studio album, Reputation. In anticipation of the album's Nov. 10 release date, Swift shared three vague images with her millions of social media followers about the song before its drop.

While we can't be sure who the song is about just yet, lyrics like "My castle crumbled overnight / I brought a knife to a gunfight / They took the crown but it's alright" and "The liars are calling me one / Nobody's heard from me for months" seem to point to her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the break she took from the spotlight soon after, while the bulk of the song aims to explain how her "baby" — likely current boyfriend Joe Alwyn — helped protect her from "storm" and bring her spirits back up.

We have a feeling like much like with her previous singles — "Gorgeous," "Ready For It?", and "Look What You Made Me Do" — her loyal fans won't be disappointed.

Related
Selena Gomez Reveals Her True Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Album

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
MusicTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
Hope You're Ready to Figure Out What Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video Means
by Kelsie Gibson
Selena Gomez Wolves Song
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Getting Back Into Music, but This Time With an EDM Twist
by Celia Fernandez
Who Is Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" About?
Music
The 1 Lyric That Suggests Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Joe Alwyn
by Kelsie Gibson
References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video
Music
We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To
by Kelsie Gibson
Reactions to Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" Song
Music
Fans Have Very Mixed Reactions to Taylor Swift's New Song, "Gorgeous"
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds