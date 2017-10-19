19/10/17 19/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Taylor Swift Costumes Shake Up Your Taylor Swift Halloween Costume With These 22 Ideas 19 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan When it comes to celebrity evolutions, Taylor Swift pretty much has a reputation for shaking things up. With each new album the singer makes comes a new era filled with some pretty crazy outfits. While her music videos lend a lot of inspiration for Halloween, her concert and red carpet looks also make for some incredible costumes. If you're trying to figure out what you want to be this season, why not celebrate the next Taylor era by rocking one of her old looks? 1 Country Star Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Denise Truscello 1 / 22 2 "Our Song" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Scott Gries 2 / 22 3 "Should've Said No" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 3 / 22 4 "Picture to Burn" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 4 / 22 5 "Love Story" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Rick Diamond 5 / 22 6 Golden Girl Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Sergio Dionisio 6 / 22 7 Bohemian Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 7 / 22 8 Fearless Tour Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Scott Legato 8 / 22 9 "You Belong With Me" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin 9 / 22 10 VMAs Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 10 / 22 11 Speak Now Tour Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 11 / 22 12 Golden Globes Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 12 / 22 13 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 13 / 22 14 Red Tour Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan 14 / 22 15 "I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett 15 / 22 16 Victoria's Secret Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart 16 / 22 17 Billboard Music Awards Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire 17 / 22 18 1989 Tour Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Graham Denholm 18 / 22 19 "Shake It Off" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel/LP5 19 / 22 20 "Bad Blood" Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Cooper Neill 20 / 22 21 Met Gala Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 21 / 22 22 Grammy Awards Taylor Swift Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin 22 / 22 Join the conversation Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenTaylor Swift