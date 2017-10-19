 Skip Nav
Shake Up Your Taylor Swift Halloween Costume With These 22 Ideas
Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan

When it comes to celebrity evolutions, Taylor Swift pretty much has a reputation for shaking things up. With each new album the singer makes comes a new era filled with some pretty crazy outfits. While her music videos lend a lot of inspiration for Halloween, her concert and red carpet looks also make for some incredible costumes. If you're trying to figure out what you want to be this season, why not celebrate the next Taylor era by rocking one of her old looks?

1 Country Star Taylor Swift
Country Star Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Denise Truscello
1 / 22
2 "Our Song" Taylor Swift
"Our Song" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Scott Gries
2 / 22
3 "Should've Said No" Taylor Swift
"Should've Said No" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller
3 / 22
4 "Picture to Burn" Taylor Swift
"Picture to Burn" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
4 / 22
5 "Love Story" Taylor Swift
"Love Story" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Rick Diamond
5 / 22
6 Golden Girl Taylor Swift
Golden Girl Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Sergio Dionisio
6 / 22
7 Bohemian Taylor Swift
Bohemian Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller
7 / 22
8 Fearless Tour Taylor Swift
Fearless Tour Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Scott Legato
8 / 22
9 "You Belong With Me" Taylor Swift
"You Belong With Me" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin
9 / 22
10 VMAs Taylor Swift
VMAs Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
10 / 22
11 Speak Now Tour Taylor Swift
Speak Now Tour Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca
11 / 22
12 Golden Globes Taylor Swift
Golden Globes Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
12 / 22
13 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor Swift
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
13 / 22
14 Red Tour Taylor Swift
Red Tour Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan
14 / 22
15 "I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor Swift
"I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett
15 / 22
16 Victoria's Secret Taylor Swift
Victoria's Secret Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart
16 / 22
17 Billboard Music Awards Taylor Swift
Billboard Music Awards Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
17 / 22
18 1989 Tour Taylor Swift
1989 Tour Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Graham Denholm
18 / 22
19 "Shake It Off" Taylor Swift
"Shake It Off" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel/LP5
19 / 22
20 "Bad Blood" Taylor Swift
"Bad Blood" Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Cooper Neill
20 / 22
21 Met Gala Taylor Swift
Met Gala Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
21 / 22
22 Grammy Awards Taylor Swift
Grammy Awards Taylor Swift
Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
22 / 22
