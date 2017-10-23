The 5 Most Telling References in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous," From Calvin Harris to Her Cats

Within minutes of Taylor Swift releasing her latest song, "Gorgeous," fans were already speculating about the story behind the single. The lyrics are flirty, and in the first verse, she mentions having an older boyfriend who's "in the club doing I don't know what." That definitely sounds like it's a nod to her DJ ex, Calvin Harris, right? Another standout lyric is, in true Swift fashion, a reference of her cats.

"Gorgeous" is the third single from Swift's upcoming album, Reputation, which drops on Nov. 10. While the lyrics aren't as obvious as they are on "Look What You Made Me Do," they clearly are calling out something (or someone). Wondering what (or who) the song might be about? Let's investigate the most telling lines:

"You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk." — It's safe to assume this is a reference to the song's subject having an accent. Swift's exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston both have accents (Harris is Scottish, Hiddleston is British), and current boyfriend Joe Alwyn does, too (he's from London).

"And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us / He's in the club doing I don't know what." — So "Gorgeous" is about Swift meeting someone while dating another guy, who's older than her and frequents clubs. Harris is six years older than Swift and is in the biggest clubs night after night since he's a DJ.

"Whiskey on ice, Sunset and Vine / You've ruined my life by not being mine." — Dropping the names "Sunset and Vine" is no doubt referencing the Hollywood streets, which intersect. Could that be a hint that the song is about an actor?

"Ocean-blue eyes looking in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die." — Both Hiddleston and Alwyn are actors, and both of them have blue eyes.

— Both Hiddleston and Alwyn are actors, and both of them have blue eyes. "Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats." — 'Sup Meredith and Olivia?

If you want to do some more analysing, read the lyrics in full, below!