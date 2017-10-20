 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up

Taylor Swift "Gorgeous" Song

Taylor Swift Just Teased a Brand-New Song

With just a few weeks before Taylor Swift's Reputation album drops, the singer teased a new single on Thursday. Based on her semi-cryptic social media posts, we can assume the song is called "Gorgeous." The very, very brief clip that plays features an '80s beat we already know we're going to be obsessed with, as well as a small child saying the word "gorgeous." Fortunately, we won't have to endure too long of a wait for the full track, since Swift also revealed it will drop at 3 p.m. AEDT. Her album, however, isn't out until Nov. 10, so as we anticipate all the new music, we'll just have "Look What You Made Me Do" and ". . . Ready For It" on repeat.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Image Source: Getty / Gary Miller
Join the conversation
MusicTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
Taylor Swift Hosted a Surprise Listening Party For Fans — at Her House!
by Brinton Parker
A-Ha "Take on Me" MTV Unplugged Cover
Music
This Haunting Performance of '80s Classic "Take on Me" Moved an Audience to Tears
by Brinton Parker
Florida Gators Singing Tom Petty Video
Music
90,000 People Just Sang Along to Tom Petty in One of the Greatest Tributes We've Ever Seen
by Perri Konecky
Coldplay's Tom Petty Tribute at Their Concert Video
Music
Coldplay Pays Tribute to Tom Petty With an Amazing Cover of "Free Fallin'"
by Kelsie Gibson
Blade Runner 2049 Soundtrack
Music
The Blade Runner 2049 Soundtrack Is Here to Keep Your Goosebumps Going Strong
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds