 Skip Nav
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

Taylor Swift Honors Diana Ross at 2017 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift Made a Surprise AMAs Appearance to Honour Diana Ross

You didn't actually think Taylor Swift wouldn't make some sort of appearance at the 2017 American Music Awards, now did you? Though the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer unfortunately wasn't physically present at the show, she surprised the crowd with a quick video appearance in which she congratulated Diana Ross for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

During the video, Taylor thanked Diana for paving the way in the music industry. "I don't personally know anyone in music who hasn't been inspired by you or influenced by you,"she said. "You are elegant and fierce and strong and brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now, including me. So thank you."

Allow us to remind you that Diana presented Taylor with the Dick Clark Award for Excellence at the AMAs back in 2014. That just makes Taylor's shoutout this year even sweeter!

Join the conversation
Diana RossAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music AwardsTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Award Season
Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance Marks Her Highly Anticipated Return to the Stage
by Monica Sisavat
Lady Gaga Hair Makeup 2017 American Music Awards
Hair
Lady Gaga's Rose Gold Eyes and New Copper Hair Scream Party Beauty Inspiration
by Kristina Rodulfo
Diana Ross Best Beauty Looks
Celebrity Beauty
27 Times Diana Ross Was a Goddamn Beauty Icon
by Kristina Rodulfo
Sabrina Carpenter American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet
by Kelsey Garcia
Kelly Clarkson and Family at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds