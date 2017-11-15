Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Relationship Timeline
The Scarce Details We Have About Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Super-Private Romance
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey / Larry Busacca
Taylor Swift is happy in love, and she's taking extreme measures to keep it that way. For the past year, the "Call It What You Want" singer has been quietly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. While her past relationships have been highly publicised, she's doing all she can to keep this romance out of the spotlight. Aside from making casual mentions of him in her Reputation lyrics, the pair have rarely been seen out together. While the start of their relationship is a little fuzzy (she was reportedly still dating Calvin Harris when they first met), it's clear that Joe is the "king of her heart." Keep reading for the scarce details we have about their love story below.
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris / Venturelli
- May 2016: The pair reportedly met at the Met Gala. In Taylor's song "Dress," which is rumoured to be about Joe, the singer says when they first met he had a buzz cut and she had bleached hair, which was around the same time as the star-studded gala.
- June 2016: Shortly after the Met Gala, Taylor broke up with her boyfriend of over a year, Calvin Harris. Just two weeks later, news broke that Taylor was dating Tom Hiddleston when they were spotted kissing near her Rhode Island home.
- September 2016: After three months of dating, Taylor called it quits with Tom. According to reports, she "was the one to put the brakes on the relationship" because "Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with."
- November 2016: A cool two months after her breakup with Tom, a newly single Taylor was spotted attending a screening of Joe's film Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk in LA with her mum, Andrea Swift, and Este and Alana Haim.
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Anthony Harvey
- May 2017: The following year, news broke that Taylor and Joe were a couple. According to The Sun, the singer had been renting a house in his hometown of North London for their secret rendezvous. They even wore disguises while going out and about in the city.
- June 2017: A month after the pair went public with their romance, Joe was spotted arriving in the UK on Taylor's private jet, after spending time with her in Nashville.
- July 2017: Shortly after the singer opted not to throw her annual Fourth of July bash, the two were spotted together in NYC. According to E! News, they spent time hanging out with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at her Rhode Island home earlier in the month.
- September 2017: The two continued to keep their romance under wraps as they were spotted avoiding the paparazzi by running into her apartment in NYC.