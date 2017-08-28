Despite Mixed Reactions, Taylor Swift's New Single Is Already Setting Records

Reactions to Taylor Swift's new song may have been mixed, but "Look What You Made Me Do" is already setting records. After removing her music from streaming services a few years ago, the singer put all her music back on Spotify in June and has already set a Spotify record. According to Billboard, "Look What You Made Me Do" logged more than 8 million same-day streams, setting a new global first-day streaming record. Meanwhile, the song is also on track to have the biggest sales week since Adele's "Hello," which was released in Fall 2015. Not bad for a song that seems to have left fans torn, huh?

The music video is set to debut at the MTV VMAs, but in the meantime, you can watch a sneak peek.