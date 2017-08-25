Holy Sh*t, Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Are So, So, So Loaded

 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift has finally dropped her new song and wooow, it is so pointed. The lyrics are . . . not subtle, so naturally we wrote them down here. Enjoy, and make of them what you will.

  • "I don't like your little games."
  • "Don't like your tilted stage, the role you made play, the fool."
  • "No, I don't like you."
  • "I don't like your perfect crime."
  • "How you laugh when you lie."
  • "You said the gun was mine."
  • "But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time."
  • "Hoeny, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time."
  • "I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined."
  • "I check it once, then I check it twice."
  • "Look what you made me do."
  • "I don't like your kingdom keys."
  • "They once belonged to me."
  • "You ask me for a place to sleep."
  • "Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)."
  • "The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama."
  • "But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma."
  • "And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure."
  • "Baby, I got mine, but you'll all get yours."
  • "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me."
  • "I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams."
  • "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh 'cause she's dead."

We're gonna need a lie down.

