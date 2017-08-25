Holy Sh*t, Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Are So, So, So Loaded

Taylor Swift has finally dropped her new song and wooow, it is so pointed. The lyrics are . . . not subtle, so naturally we wrote them down here. Enjoy, and make of them what you will.

"I don't like your little games."

"Don't like your tilted stage, the role you made play, the fool."

"No, I don't like you."

"I don't like your perfect crime."

"How you laugh when you lie."

"You said the gun was mine."

"But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time."

"Hoeny, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time."

"I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined."

"I check it once, then I check it twice."

"Look what you made me do."

"I don't like your kingdom keys."

"They once belonged to me."

"You ask me for a place to sleep."

"Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)."

"The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama."

"But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma."

"And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure."

"Baby, I got mine, but you'll all get yours."

"I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me."

"I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams."

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh 'cause she's dead."

We're gonna need a lie down.