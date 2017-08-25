Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Lyrics
Holy Sh*t, Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Are So, So, So Loaded
Taylor Swift has finally dropped her new song and wooow, it is so pointed. The lyrics are . . . not subtle, so naturally we wrote them down here. Enjoy, and make of them what you will.
- "I don't like your little games."
- "Don't like your tilted stage, the role you made play, the fool."
- "No, I don't like you."
- "I don't like your perfect crime."
- "How you laugh when you lie."
- "You said the gun was mine."
- "But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time."
- "Hoeny, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time."
- "I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined."
- "I check it once, then I check it twice."
- "Look what you made me do."
- "I don't like your kingdom keys."
- "They once belonged to me."
- "You ask me for a place to sleep."
- "Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)."
- "The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama."
- "But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma."
- "And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure."
- "Baby, I got mine, but you'll all get yours."
- "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me."
- "I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams."
- "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh 'cause she's dead."
We're gonna need a lie down.
